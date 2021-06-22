Shop

This Chewy Sale Only Comes Once a Year, and There Are Big Discounts on Pet Beds, Toys, and More

Here are the 12 deals worth shopping
By Madison Yauger
June 21, 2021 09:45 PM
Whether you're among the masses who welcomed pets to their family in 2020, or if you're a long-time fur-baby owner, it's always fun to spoil your four-legged friend. Of course, it never hurts if you can save a little money at the same time. Enter: Chewy's annual Big Blue Box Event sale, running from June 20 to June 23, during which you can save up to 40 percent off on everything from dog and cat beds to car seat covers, toys, harnesses, and carriers, to name a few. 

If you're heading back to the office soon, you'll want some peace of mind that your furry friend is well-taken care of. For your dog companion, the Furbo Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera gives you a visual of your pup while entertaining them with flying treats! For your cats, the Frisco 21-in Sisal Cat Scratching Post or the Frisco 61-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo offers hours of entertainment. The Frisco Plush Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed and the Frisco Modern Round Elevated Cat Bed ensure comfort while you're away, giving your furballs a lovely place to rest until your return. 

On the other hand, if you'll be spending even more time with your pet this summer, there are items that will facilitate quality bonding with your fur baby. Take a road trip with your dog using the Frisco Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover to protect your car and PetSafe Happy Ride Dog Vehicle Zipline to secure your dog in place. Keep your cat calm while traveling with the Necoichi Portable Stress Free Cat Cage. Or if you're staying at home, perhaps the Frisco Foldable Nonslip Cat & Dog Stairs can help your pet climb onto the bed for an afternoon snuggle. Of course, if your pet is too energetic for a nap, the Frisco Refillable Catnip Brown Squirrel Toy always comes in handy. 

For those who plan to spend every second outdoors with your furry companion by your side, the Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool will make for lots of refreshing and fun afternoons. Just don't forget to use Advantage II Flea Spot Treatment for Cats after spending lots of time outdoors with your feline. 

These deals won't last long, so be sure to check out the full range of items on sale at Chewy.com.

Best Deals from the Chewy Annual Sale:

Buy It! Furbo Wifi Dog Treat Dispenser & Camera, $101 (orig. $249); chewy.com  

Buy It! Frisco 21-in Sisal Cat Scratching Post with Toy, $9.30 at checkout (orig. $13.29); chewy.com

Buy It! Frisco 61-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo, $62.99 (orig. $83.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Frisco Plush Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed w. Removable Cover, Grey, XL, $35.40 at checkout (orig. $43.50); chewy.com

Buy It! Frisco Modern Round Elevated Cat Bed, $26.42 at checkout (orig. $35.23); chewy.com 

Buy It! Frisco Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); chewy.com 

Buy It! PetSafe Happy Ride Dog Vehicle Zipline, $10.95 (orig. $22.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Necoichi Portable Stress Free Cat Cage, $36.99 (orig. $51.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Frisco Foldable Nonslip Cat & Dog Stairs, $27.99 (orig. $34.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Frisco Refillable Catnip Cat Toy, Brown Squirrel, $4.98 (buy two, get one free); chewy.com

Buy It! Frisco Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, X-Large, $35.99 (orig. $41.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Advantage II Flea Spot Treatment for Cats, $30.00 (orig. $79.99); chewy.com

