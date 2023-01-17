Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce: '2023, We're Off to a Great Start!'

"Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," Burke wrote on her Instagram Monday alongside a pic with her enjoying some time beside the ocean with pup Ysabella

By
Published on January 17, 2023 07:50 AM
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke is celebrating.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, revealed Monday that she was awarded full custody of her dog Ysabella in her divorce from Matthew Lawrence — and posted a picture with her pup on Instagram to commemorate her good news.

"Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we're off to a great start!" Burke wrote alongside the image of her sitting on a bench holding Ysabella at sunset, overlooking the ocean.

Burke parted ways with Matthew Lawrence, 42, her husband of three years, in early 2022. The divorce was finalized in September, but she was caught up in an ongoing legal battle to determine who would get to keep Ysabella.

In October, the TV star became emotional during an interview while talking about the pup's custody battle. "Oh, I'm gonna cry," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just really sad, you know."

Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!
Cheryl Burke Instagram

"It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel," she added. "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking, like, my daughter away from me."

Burke also addressed the custody battle during an October episode of her podcast, Burke in the Game.

"We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January," Burke said at the time. "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."

"I'm a dog mom. And that's it. I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but, like, couldn't imagine my life without her."

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Ditches her Wedding Ring As She Steps out For The First Time Since Filing For Divorce
SplashNews.com

On New Year's Eve, the San Francisco native addressed the ups and downs of her stressful year as she told fans on TikTok how momentous it was for her to have made it through a difficult 2022.

"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote on the screen, which featured a video of Burke strutting backstage. "And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM."

"Ready to move forward to no longer be definition by the past by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life," Burke's text post continued. "2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"

Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!
Cheryl Burke Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Burke announced her official retirement from DWTS in November — 17 years after she first joined the ABC show.

"I have been crying nonstop," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear."

She added in her chat with Entertainment Tonight: "What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is. Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."

Related Articles
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 'the Year That Did Everything It Could to Break Me' After Divorce, 'DWTS' Exit
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Crash/Imagespace/Shutterstock (9638497dt) Matthew Lawrence 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala - Arrivals 20 Apr 2018; https://www.instagram.com/p/CaGcdonJytM/. Cheryl Burke/Instagram
Cheryl Burke Says Dog Custody Battle with Ex Matthew Lawrence Is 'Cruel': 'She's My Dog'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CaiFmlIPbP1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link cherylburke's profile picture cherylburke Verified Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course Credit: Cheryl Burke Instagram
Cheryl Burke Thanks Her Dog for 'Keeping Me Going' amid Sobriety Journey: 'Full-Blown Dog Mom'
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke May Head to Trial Over Her Dog Though Divorce from Matthew Lawrence Is Finalized
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
TLC's Chilli Shares Post About 'Perfect Timing' amid New Matthew Lawrence Romance
CMT The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna
Wynonna Judd Says She's 'OK' and 'Working So Hard' on Mental Health After Canceling NYE Performance
Valerie Bertinelli Posts New Year's Video
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Is 'Free' on First New Year's Day Since Divorce from Tom Vitale
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Finalize Divorce
Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron
Cheryl Burke Hangs with 'Dance Dad' Tom Bergeron After Announcing Her 'Dancing with the Stars' Exit
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Says She Would 'Definitely Love to' Join 'DWTS' Judging Panel After Len Goodman Exit
Cheryl Burke Says Her High School Boyfriend Whipped Her with a Belt
Cheryl Burke Looks Back on 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' in Sweet Note to Former' DWTS' Partners
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Is Saying Goodbye to 'DWTS' After 26 Seasons: 'I Have Been Crying Nonstop'
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Is Focusing on Mental Health Following Her 26-Season Run on 'DWTS'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline