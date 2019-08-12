Cher and Lily Tomlin Calling for the Release of L.A. Zoo Elephant to Sanctuary: 'He Is in Pain'

Billy, an elephant living at the Los Angeles Zoo, has a star-studded support group.

On August 12’s World Elephant Day, both Cher and Lily Tomlin, in partnership with Voice for the Animals Foundation, are calling for Billy to be released from the zoo, so he can be moved to sanctuary operated by the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Here, Cher and Tomlin are certain Billy will have a better life than what he is offered at the L.A. Zoo.

“He is in pain both physically and psychologically. He spends 80% of his time rocking back and forth. This behavior is called stereotypic behavior and is widely known to be a sign of distress. It is never seen in wild elephants,” Cher, 73, told PEOPLE. “Billy is standing on hard packed dirt in a small, sterile environment. In the wild, he would be walking hundreds of miles a day on soft earth. In the zoo, Billy can’t choose what he eats at a Sanctuary he will have choices.”

The Los Angeles Zoo did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

2DAY IS🌎🐘DAY.BILLY🐘HAS LIVED ALONE AT LA COUNTY ZOO,IN A SMALL COMPOUND FOR 30 YRS.ZOO WILL LIE CAUSE THATS WHAT THEY DO,BUT17🐘HAVE DIED IN THEIR CUSTODY.WE’VE HAD MANY EXPERTS SAY BILLY

IS SUFFERING..HE ROCKS CONSTANTLY.THIS IS HOW HE’S LIVED,THIS IS HOW HE WILL DIE🙏🏻GOD pic.twitter.com/SkVyChjxEA — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2019

According to the singer, at the PAWS sanctuary, which is ready to accept Billy upon his release, the elephant “would have 15 acres to roam in the sanctuary” instead of the 3.6 acres he has at the zoo.

“He would be able to swim, dust himself as elephants like to do, eat whatever he wants from the lush vegetation at the sanctuary,” she added.

Tomlin, 79, says she and the founder of Voice For the Animals Foundation, Melya Kaplan, have been working for ten years to make this move happen, ever since PAWS agreed to welcome Billy into their family.

For Tomlin, her dedication to Billy’s future comes from her belief in the “importance of caring for those younger and weaker” — even when those weaker than you happen to be a fully-grown elephant.

Both Tomlin and Cher, encourage those who want to learn more about Billy to visit the Voice for the Animals Foundation website, where supporters can sign a petition calling for Billy’s release.

The stars are also teaming up for the 3rd Animal “Wait Wait … Don’t Kill Me!” Comedy Gala on September 7. The night of animal-themed stand-up comedy will feature a video message from Cher and a performance from Tomlin. All of the proceeds from the gala will benefit the Voice for the Animals Foundation. Animal lovers can learn more about the event at the foundation’s website.