Chelsea Clinton Visits Cincinnati's Favorite First Daughter: Fiona the Baby Hippo

It was a power meeting of famous daughters at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Chelsea Clinton recently stopped by the famous facility to visit with its celebrity resident, Fiona the Baby Hippo.

Fiona — who is nearing her 2nd birthday — isn’t quite a baby anymore, but she is still full of a child-like energy.

During her visit, the former first daughter, 38, got to feed Fiona and her mom Bibi some healthy snacks and pose with the young hippopotamus, who is a selfie expert.

Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo

According to Fox 19, Clinton stopped at the zoo during the tour for her children’s book Start Now! You Can Make a Difference. The book touches on climate change, endangered animals and other important topics, offering kids facts, tips and advice one how they can make the world a better, healthier place.

Following her visit, Clinton tweeted her thanks to the zoo, writing, “Thank you to the @CincinnatiZoo team for a wonderful visit today with Fiona & Bibi! More importantly, thank you for taking excellent care of them both. So inspired by you, Fiona & Bibi!”

Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona has done her part in making the world better: The hippo has become an important ambassador for the zoo, raising awareness on wildlife conservation.

Fiona was born premature in January 2017. While the zoo was concerned that the baby hippo wouldn’t make it, Fiona’s bravery, strength and charisma (with help from the amazing team at Cincinnati Zoo) pulled her through.

Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo

She has gone on to inspire countless others to follow their dreams and thrive, developing quite a fan base in the process.