Chef Justin Sutherland Introduces His French Bulldog Puppy 8 Months After Horrifying Boating Accident

Chef Justin Sutherland's recovery just got a lot cuter.

The former Top Chef contestant, who was in a terrifying boating accident in July, introduced his Instagram followers to his new Frenchie puppy, as he continues to heal physically and emotionally from the traumatic event.

"Introducing, Miss. Betty White 👑," the chef captioned his adorable series of photos holding his new pup (named after the late Golden Girls actress), who already has her own Instagram page.

"She will help with the healing," one supportive fan wrote, adding: "Frenchies are the best." Another follower shared a similar enthusiasm for the breed. "Looooove that you're a frenchie dad (I'm a frenchie momma). Their personalities are life ❤️."



On Sunday, the Minnesota native shared an inspiring message along with a photo of himself at the gym with his head down. "Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength," he wrote. "You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.…💪🏾."

One month after his accident last summer, when he got knocked off his boat and was badly injured by the boat's propellor, the Tru TV host of Taste the Culture told PEOPLE: "I feel very lucky and good but physically, exhausted."

Sutherland was discharged from the hospital on July 21, saying he didn't immediately see the "gory pictures" of himself from his accident. "I didn't really realize how bad it was until I saw that," he said.

He remembered the moment the boat hit a wave and just how fast everything happened.

"I hit the water and the boat just drifted right above the spot where I went in, and as I was swimming back up, I swam under the boat pump into the motor," he said. "I remember opening my eyes probably inches away from the propellers spinning and seeing them spinning, and that's when the lights went out."

courtesy justin sutherland

Once Sutherland resurfaced, he regained consciousness, as his friends who were with him immediately jumped in to rescue him. He was in "major shock" but stayed conscious until getting to the hospital. "I wasn't feeling any pain, wasn't feeling anything. But, as soon as I saw that blood, I knew something wasn't right," he says.

Since the accident, Sutherland has had multiple surgeries.

"I had a very severe laceration in my forearm…that just cut all the way down to the bone and ripped through everything. And then, about an inch below my shoulder, a full compound fracture. Broke that bone all the way through," he said. "I got a titanium plate up by my shoulder, holding that together, as well as stitching up on my forearm from the laceration."

The food star also lost vision in his left eye, as the propellor came close to taking out his entire eye.

The Iron Chef America winner, whose GoFundMe page has garnered over $285,000 to date, has been grateful for the outpouring of support ever since. Food Network star Guy Fieri had a fundraising event for Sutherland to help with his recovery and medical bills. The event took place at Fieri's house and tickets were sold for $5,000 each. Last month, Sutherland teamed up with the star for an appearance on Guy's Ranch Kitchen, where they cooked up an "island feast," Hawaiian-style.

"It's a huge help," Sutherland told PEOPLE in August of the support. "I don't know where my family would be without it. Even just the words of encouragement in texts and cards that have been sent have meant a lot. I'm very, very, very lucky and blessed."

Now that he's had some time to make progress in his recovery, Sutherland has been out and about making appearances and getting back to his first love: food.

The Midwestern chef will be in Chicago on March 22 doing a special collaboration dinner with Top Chef season 15 winner Joe Flamm, who owns the Rose Mary in the Windy City.

According to another post on Thursday from the food expert, the four-course meal prepared by the chefs will feature menu items inspired by Sutherland's cookbook Northern Soul.