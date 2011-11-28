Cheetah Gives Camera a High-Five

Up high, down low – definitely not too slow!

Wildlife photographer Paul Souders captured this shot of the world’s fastest land animal giving a high-five to a camera, which sat atop a safari truck at the Masai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya, Africa.

For three weeks the Seattle-based photographer documented the lives of the majestic kitties, which climbed trees, lounged on the camera-rigged truck, and rolled on their backs to show their bellies.

Souders even captured a hunt in which a Thomson’s gazelle ended up becoming dinner – perhaps that’s the reason for this kitty celebration?

