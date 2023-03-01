Gretchen the Cheetah Briefly Escapes from Her Enclosure at Omaha Zoo

A Nebraska zoo triggered emergency protocols on Tuesday after a cheetah escaped from its enclosure.

According to a statement from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the incident occurred at 3:40 p.m., when the 5-year-old female cheetah named Gretchen was spotted outside her primary enclosure.

The zoo added that the 60-Lb. feline didn't pose a threat to the public during her escape because she remained "behind the public barrier," and zoo staff members had eyes on her throughout the entire incident.

In response to Gretchen's escape, the zoo "immediately activated" its emergency protocols, sealing off zoo entry points, including the park's main entrance, "to ensure the safety of guests, students, animals, and staff." Zoo guests and staff members were directed to secure indoor locations, where they stayed until Gretchen returned to her enclosure, per the zoo's release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium/Facebook

The zoo didn't share how long the emergency protocols stayed in place but said its animal care team escorted Gretchen to her night quarters "without incident or intervention" shortly after her escape.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said it is investigating how Gretchen got out of her enclosure and added that they would review her area to "ensure best safety practices."

"The health and safety of our staff, guests, and animals are of the utmost priority to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. No person or animal was ever in danger during this incident," Dr. Luis Padilla, the president and CEO of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said. "This is why we prepare with emergency drills so that our staff can act quickly, confidently, and safely."

This hasn't been the only incident of a zoo animal escaping its enclosure this year. A 4-year-old clouded leopard named Nova went missing from the Dallas Zoo on Jan. 13, prompting the zoo to close for the day. The feline was eventually located near her enclosure. An investigation by the Dallas Police Department on Jan. 16 showed that a cutting tool was used to make an opening in the fencing surrounding Nova's habitat.

Two tamarin monkeys — Bella and Finn — were also reported missing from the same zoo after "an intentional cut" was made in their enclosure. They were eventually located in an abandoned home, and a man was arrested in connection to their theft.

Additionally, Flaco the owl escaped New York City's Central Park Zoo — and remains at large — and Andean bear Ben has escaped his exhibit at the St. Louis Zoo twice in the past month.