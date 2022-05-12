"Brady the King Charles Cavalier moved on to puppy heaven last night after spending an amazing 15 years here on earth," Puth wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday

Charlie Puth Mourns the Loss of His Sweet Dog Brady: 'His Tiny Spirit Lingers on'

Headline: Charlie Puth Mourns the Loss of His Dog Brady: 'His Tiny Spirit Lingers on' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cda5x5nuDYp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Headline: Charlie Puth Mourns the Loss of His Dog Brady: 'His Tiny Spirit Lingers on' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cda5x5nuDYp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Charlie Puth is grieving the death of his beloved dog, Brady.

On Wednesday, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" crooner, 30, announced on Instagram that his furry friend had crossed the rainbow bridge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Brady the King Charles Cavalier moved on to puppy heaven last night after spending an amazing 15 years here on earth!" he wrote in the caption alongside an adorable picture of himself and his adorable pup hanging out together by a pool.

"And although he physically won't be here anymore, his tiny spirit lingers on and I can't wait to catch glimpses of that," Puth continued. "I shall see you again someday tiny dog."

Friends and fans alike flooded the comment section of Puth's post after he shared the news, with many offering their condolences to the singer in wake of Brady's death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Pink paws original doglet. Brady Oliver Otto Puth special Cavalier," added Puth's mom, Debra.

Back in 2015, Puth spoke about Brady being an excellent wingman on his first date in an interview with MTV News.

"My first date ever, I was kind of nervous so I was like, 'I'm going to bring Brady to this walk on the beach with this girl,' and she was like, 'Oh my gosh I have a King Charles Cavalier too,' " he recalled "I'm like, 'Money, perfect, amazing.' "

RELATED: Charlie Puth Gets Emotional While Confirming He Will Perform at March For Our Lives

In addition to Brady, the pop star has another canine companion, a black Labrador named Charlie, whom he introduced during his appearance on a 96.1 NOW radio show in Texas in December 2019, per iHeart Radio Music News.