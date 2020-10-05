Meet Rooklin! Channing Tatum Introduces Adorable New Puppy: 'Newest Member of the Tatum Tribe'

"He sought me out and we met eyes and then some imprinting type s--- happened," Channing Tatum joked of feeling meant to be Rooklin's owner

There's an adorable new addition to Channing Tatum's household!

The 40-year-old actor revealed on Instagram Sunday night that he now has a 12-week-old Dutch Shepherd puppy named Rooklin, or "Rook" for short, sharing a collection of snapshots of the little black dog.

"This is the newest member of the Tatum tribe. Meet 'Rook' or 'Rooklin' 12 week old Dutch Shepard! He's gonna be a goon," Tatum wrote in the caption.

The Hail, Caesar! star went on to say that he wasn't sure "when or if [he'd] be open to having another dog" after the death of his pup Lulu, whom she shared with ex Jenna Dewan, just under two years ago.

"But he sought me out and we met eyes and then some imprinting type s--- happened," Tatum joked. "Haha I just hope i can handle the little hood rat. Haha that's also his nickname when he's being a little s--- 'hoodie' cause boi is he little savage sometimes."

Tatum also shared a video to his Instagram Story of Rooklin accompanying the actor on the pup's "first sunset run," which Tatum praised his new buddy for doing "rather well" on.

The Magic Mike leading man and Dewan, 39, said their fond farewells to Lulu, a pit bull Catahoula mix, in December 2018, after a battle with cancer.

At the time, Tatum posted a black-and-white picture of his furry friend running alongside him in the ocean in her memory.

"I'll see you again baby girl. But you'll always be with me. Always," he captioned it, thanking the photographer "for this memory."

No doubt chosen in honor of his late pup, Lulu is also the name of the canine co-protagonist in the upcoming road trip comedy Dog, which will mark Tatum's directorial debut.

The film will feature Tatum as Briggs and a Belgian Malinois dog as Lulu, two former Army Rangers who have to learn to get along while driving down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral.

Tatum will star in the movie and co-direct with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin, from a script written by Carolin and their friend Brett Rodriguez.