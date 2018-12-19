Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Dog Lulu Dies — See the Former Couple's Emotional Tributes

Channing Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan are mourning their beloved dog.

On Instagram, the Magic Mike leading man and the former World of Dance host, who filed for divorce in October, said fond farewells to Lulu, a pit bull Catahoula mix.

Tatum, 38, posted a black-and-white picture of his furry friend running alongside him in the ocean. As the canine sprang into air, Tatum glanced down at her competitively.

“I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always,” he captioned it, thanking the photographer “for this memory.”

Dewan, 38, revealed on her Instagram that Lulu had cancer. In the pictures she posted, Dewan and Lulu posed and napped together, Lulu bonded with Tatum and Dewan’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, Lulu slept in her younger days and also explored the outdoors. In a video, Lulu licked Dewan’s face.

“To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did,” Dewan wrote. “Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures.”

“Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel,” she concluded.

On his Instagram story, Tatum posted more tributes to Lulu, including side-by-side pictures of the dog on a couch and in a costume. “The bAdest [sic] bitch,” he wrote over it.

Channing Tatum's Instagram Story

Channing Tatum's Instagram Story

In April 2017, Dewan told PEOPLE about her pooches: Lulu and Meeka, a miniature Japanese spitz.

“They have every treat, every bone,” she said. “We’re always like, they won the lottery, especially Lulu. He came from the pound in Alabama to living with us.”

“Lulu is like a fur Chan,” she continued. “They are the same person. She’s wild, she loves adventure, she’s always like, ‘Where are we going? What are we doing?’ She’s a big baby, but she’s kind of vicious and also just ready to go all the time.”

“Meeka can do a pirouette,” Dewan added. “And then [Lulu] will do, we call it ‘Dirty Dancing’ — she jumps up, and we can do the Baby dance scene.”

In a 2012 Details magazine profile of Tatum, author Howie Kahn explained Tatum and Lulu’s Dirty Dancing homage.

“[Lulu] leaps high into his arms,” Kahn wrote, “and he thrusts her upward until she’s suspended over his head in a balletic lift. Then the two twirl around, poolside, illuminated by twinkle lights.”

Back in 2015, Dewan told PEOPLE that Lulu was “very jealous of Everly initially” after the little girl was born.

“She didn’t like that there was someone getting all of my attention,” Dewan recalled. “So we had to do a lot of work even if it was 10, 20 minutes just alone time with Lulu and petting her and saying, ‘Oh it’s okay I’m still your mommy.’ It’s just like having a sibling.”

Lulu eventually “adopted this I’m the big sister mentality now,” Dewan said. The dog “become way more protective of Everly.”

“I just started realizing it because the other day Everly was having a little toddler day — she was just cranky and kind of cry-y a little bit and just having one of those days that us mamas know very well,” Dewan said. “But Lulu would follow us around the house wherever we were … if I got up and went to the kitchen she came to the kitchen and sat, and I went, ‘She’s protecting her.’ ”