Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog on National Geographic helps dogs and their owners deal with behavioral issues like separation anxiety, aggressive tendencies, and more

Cesar Millan Is Back With a New Dog Training Show to Help Pandemic Pets and Their Owners

Cesar Millan has returned to television to help more pooches and their people.

His new show, Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, is on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD and follows the dog trainer as he helps pet parents end their canines' behavioral issues by showing owners the changes they want to see in their furry friends are made by transforming their own behaviors first.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Millan takes on some of his most challenging cases at his Dog Psychology Center in California in this new program, meeting with pooches and their owners who have been deeply affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Humans and canines have accidentally formed a variety of bad habits during their months spent in quarantine, but while many of these issues are unique, they aren't unsolvable.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, where Millan helps two first-time pet owners work with their 7-month-old puppy Angelo. In the clip, Millan shows the couple how to help Angelo overcome his destructive separation anxiety and prevent the problem from becoming a more serious issue.

cesar millan Credit: National Geographic

Animal lovers can also expect to learn about how to assist pooches with aggressive tendencies, dangerous eating habits, and stressful relationships with other pets by tuning into Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog.