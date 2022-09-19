Lifestyle Pets Pet Food Brand Creates 7-Layer Dip for Dogs so Canines Can Enjoy Football Season Snacks Too Dog food brand Cesar and Food Network star Jeff Mauro partnered together and created the Match Up Menu, recipes for game-day food favorites made pet-friendly By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 04:18 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tyllie Barbosa; James Vitullo Football season is here, and with it comes tailgating, viewing parties, and other great snack opportunities, and now dogs can be part of the fun. According to a release from Cesar, the dog food brand came up with a creative way to include canines in Sunday football snack sessions. Cesar teamed up with Food Network star Jeff Mauro — and his pups Pinot G and JoJo — to create the Match Up Menu — a collection of pet-friendly game day nibbles. One of the first offerings from the Match Up Menu project is a dog-approved version of the Super Bowl party classic: a layered party dip. The Cesar 7-Layer Dip is a doggy dish created by layering Cesar Simply Crafted dog food, Cesar dry dog food, and Cesar soft dog treats. Tyllie Barbosa The recipe for the Cesar 7-Layer dip can be found on the brand's website, along with other recipes for pet-friendly game day snacks like Tail-Wagging Wings and Nachos Pupreme. Meet the 10 Finalists Competing for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Crown — and Vote for a Winner "Food brings people together, and this football season, the spread is not complete until your dog has something to dine on too," Mauro shared in a statement about the Match Up Menu. "I love Chicago-style Italian Beef on game day, and the Cesar brand has inspired me to treat Pinot G and JoJo to flavor combinations that match football food favorites, giving them the touchdown experience they deserve and the high-quality ingredients and flavors they crave." James Vitullo Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness Say Their Pets' 'Unconditional Love' Inspired New Brand Pups that prefer catering to cooking can try Cesar's Match Up Menu on October 9 at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. in Nashville, Tennessee. The pet-friendly viewing party for the Tennessee Titans — a partner of Cesar's parent company Mars Petcare — will include popular football food for humans and Cesar's snack creations for dogs.