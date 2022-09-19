Pet Food Brand Creates 7-Layer Dip for Dogs so Canines Can Enjoy Football Season Snacks Too

Football season is here, and with it comes tailgating, viewing parties, and other great snack opportunities, and now dogs can be part of the fun.

According to a release from Cesar, the dog food brand came up with a creative way to include canines in Sunday football snack sessions.

Cesar teamed up with Food Network star Jeff Mauro — and his pups Pinot G and JoJo — to create the Match Up Menu — a collection of pet-friendly game day nibbles.

One of the first offerings from the Match Up Menu project is a dog-approved version of the Super Bowl party classic: a layered party dip. The Cesar 7-Layer Dip is a doggy dish created by layering Cesar Simply Crafted dog food, Cesar dry dog food, and Cesar soft dog treats.

The recipe for the Cesar 7-Layer dip can be found on the brand's website, along with other recipes for pet-friendly game day snacks like Tail-Wagging Wings and Nachos Pupreme.

"Food brings people together, and this football season, the spread is not complete until your dog has something to dine on too," Mauro shared in a statement about the Match Up Menu. "I love Chicago-style Italian Beef on game day, and the Cesar brand has inspired me to treat Pinot G and JoJo to flavor combinations that match football food favorites, giving them the touchdown experience they deserve and the high-quality ingredients and flavors they crave."

Pups that prefer catering to cooking can try Cesar's Match Up Menu on October 9 at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. in Nashville, Tennessee. The pet-friendly viewing party for the Tennessee Titans — a partner of Cesar's parent company Mars Petcare — will include popular football food for humans and Cesar's snack creations for dogs.