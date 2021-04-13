Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2021
Saying goodbye is never easy, especially for these stars who loved their pets like family
Missy
Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and his wife Abby announced some sad news in May via Instagram.
"Our hearts are broken to share the news that sweet missy/tiny/little one has passed away," the singer wrote along with several adorable photos of his late furry friend.
The musician continued, "We knew when we adopted her at age 16 with terminal cancer that our time together would be limited, but it's still never easy saying goodbye to a loved one."
"She was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful," Dan added.
Fergus
Fergus, one of two new puppies given to Queen Elizabeth while her late husband Prince Philip was in the hospital, has died.
"It's all very sad," a royal insider told PEOPLE of the May news of the death of Fergus.
Fergus is thought to have been a dorgi (a corgi crossed with a dachshund), and was named after the Queen's late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I in 1915. The other dog is named was Muick after a favorite spot near Balmoral Castle.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the story that first appeared in The Sun. The newspaper said the Queen, 95, was "devastated" by Fergus's death.
Josie
Kerry Washington announced that her Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix had "crossed over and transitioned into a world beyond this one" in an Instagram post on May 17.
"To say that Josie was a member of our family doesn't even come close," the actress wrote. "She was my fur baby companion girl. She was my partner. She went places with me and experienced things that no one else ever did or ever will. She was a witness to my life and to my journey and me to hers. My heart unfolded when I met her and she will always live in the very fabric of my being."
She added: "With enormous love in my heart, I will be donating to @wagsandwalks in her name. We adore you Josephine Baker Washington Asomugha."
Bo
On May 8, former first lady Michelle Obama shared that their family dog Bo had died at 12 years old after battling cancer.
"As a family, we will miss Bo dearly," she wrote on Instagram. "But we are thankful that he lived such a joyful life full of snuggles, games of fetch, and evenings spent lying on the couch."
President Barack Obama wrote in his tribute to Bo, "He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly."
Gus
Michael J. Fox said his final goodbye to his 12-year-old dog Gus on April 21.
"Gus - great dog and loyal friend, we'll miss you," Fox wrote on Instagram, before referencing several pages from his 2020 memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.
In addition to his Instagram tribute, Fox also posted numerous photos of himself with Gus throughout the years on his Instagram Stories.
Cinnamon
Emmy Rossum paid tribute to her "best boy" and rescue dog Cinnamon on April 9.
"We lost our best friend of nearly 14 years today," Rossum began on Instagram, writing that her pup "was loved" by her family - including husband Sam Esmail, their dogs Sugar and Pepper, and their cat Fiona.
"He loved eating, sleeping, and traveling. He loved barking at children and eating discarded pizza crusts off the street," she continued. "He loved being carried and he loved being loved."
"I will always be his mother," Rossum added. "He was my best boy."
Fendi
Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub announced the death of her Chihuahua Fendi on April 7. She honored her "sweet little baby girl" by thanking her for "giving me the best 14 years anyone could ask for" on Instagram.
"You are my best friend, companion and continuous source of joy!" Staub continued. "I am lost without you but I want you to find your Peace."
Calling Fendi an "angel," the reality star added, "I love you more than words. RIP my little one."
K-Ball
Taraji P. Henson is mourning the loss of her French bulldog, who died in late March following complications from surgeries. The actress revealed on Instagram that K-Ball had breathing issues and that "his trachea was the size of a straw," which meant normal activities became "very difficult for him."
"He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn't take it," she wrote. "I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!!"
Ellie
"Before Catherine, before my kids, before all the Bachelor stuff, there was Ellie," Bachelor star Sean Lowe wrote on Feb. 24 on Instagram after announcing that he had said goodbye to his dog Ellie.
Wife Catherine also shared an Instagram tribute to Ellie, writing, "Thank you for letting me be your dog mommy and being the most patient, obedient, loving friend. You have been so loved Ellie girl and I'll miss you every day. Thank you for opening your heart to us a sliver because we know your heart belongs to your daddy ❤️"
Buddy
"He was love. He was healing. He was the center of our little universe and our best friend," James Marsden wrote of his late dog Buddy on Instagram on Feb. 16.
"Rest In Peace, our sweet Buddy, and we will meet again. ❤️," Marsden added.
Khloe
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed on Feb. 16 that her sweet pup Khloe had died.
"My dogs are my other children and it hurts so much to think that she is gone," the star wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos of small pooch and her family.
She added, "Littlest dog with the biggest attitude. I will be forever grateful for the 16 years we had with her 💔"
Valentino
Ellen Pompeo honored her 16-year-old toy poodle Valentino with a touching Instagram clip of the two of them hugging on Feb. 5.
"Everyone who knows me knows our bond was on another level... what a blessing this bond was," she wrote in the clip's caption. "As heartbroken as I am I will remember the good times💔"
Indy
"Although there is a hole in my heart right now, that only time can heal, knowing you're at peace now gives me comfort," Ashley Greene wrote on Instagram of her dog Indy, who died at the age of 8 on Feb. 3.
"Heaven gained a very special angel," she continued. "Thank you for being our girl."
Elvis
Former Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks announced on Jan. 24 that her dog Elvis had died.
"He was a special little guy who brought joy to so many people," she wrote on Instagram of Elvis, who was buried "under a magnolia tree in the country" by husband Jason Wimberly.
"I'm sure it will be the most Beautiful tree," she continued. "The Pastor who married us and Christened Palmer said some beautiful words. He said God gave us animals and we will be with them again. ❤️"
Eubanks adopted Elvis in August 2019 after his previous owner - a neighbor of the family - moved the North Carolina.