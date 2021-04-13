Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2021

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and his wife Abby announced some sad news in May via Instagram.

"Our hearts are broken to share the news that sweet missy/tiny/little one has passed away," the singer wrote along with several adorable photos of his late furry friend.

The musician continued, "We knew when we adopted her at age 16 with terminal cancer that our time together would be limited, but it's still never easy saying goodbye to a loved one."

"She was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful," Dan added.