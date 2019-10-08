Celebrity Pets Who Travel by Private Jet, Yacht and More

Whether on a private jet or a megayacht, these celebrity pets travel in the lap(dog) of luxury
By Alex Apatoff
October 08, 2019 11:34 AM

1 of 28

Taylor Swift/Instagram

For noted cat lady Taylor Swift, home is where her cats are, which is why Meredith Grey makes a purr-fect travel companion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The VIPs in Chrissy Teigen’s life, her French bulldogs, get priority boarding onto the jet.

3 of 28

Gayle King/Instagram

Also getting first class treatment in flight? Oprah’s pup Luke, who was captured by Oprah’s pal Gayle King getting a calming snuggle from his A-list dog mom.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 28

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga knows how to make a memorable entrance, so it makes sense that her pup Asia would arrive in style as well.

Advertisement

5 of 28

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen has said he has a “great life” with his rescue pup Wacha – and that includes bringing him as copilot on all his glam adventures.

6 of 28

Paris Hilton/Instagram

That’s haute! Paris Hilton brings her chihuhua Diamond Baby on all her glittery vacations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 28

Barbra Streisand/Instagram; Inset: Jason Merritt/Getty

Having loved her dog Sammie so much she cloned her, it’s no surprise Barbra Streisand insists on bringing her dogs Scarlet and Violet (the clones) and Fanny (their cousin) everywhere she goes – in this case, on a tuk-tuk tour in Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 28

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Another musician who travels the world with her canine entourage,Ariana Grande, totes pup Toulouse along backstage, to hotels and even to Vogue shoots.

Advertisement

9 of 28

Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram

Lisa Vanderpump’s Pomeranian Giggy has such a high-flying lifestyle, he’s practically become a star in his own right.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 28

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas once told PEOPLE his dogs “have probably traveled more than most of my friends,” as evidenced by this shot of wife Sophie Turner disembarking from a jet in Miami with her new golden retriever puppy in tow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 28

Coco Austin/Instagram

Flying can be ruff, but Ice-T and Coco’s pups Maximus and Alexis are seasoned jetsetting pros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 28

Olivia Palermo/Instagram

Olivia Palermo knows the recipe for a good Instagram is equal parts exotic location and adorable animal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 28

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

How well-traveled is Kaitlyn Bristowe’s pup Ramen? He’s got a whole Instagram dedicated to his adventures – including lazy summer boat floats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 28

Anna Kournikova/Instagram

Tennis star Anna Kournikova’s ace travel companion? Her beloved pup, who accompanied her to her “home away from home,” Alegranza Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 28

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga’s dog Gustav makes for a pretty cute flight crew.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 28

Valentino/Instagram

Designer Valentino Garavani and his pug seem to share a love of sunbathing on yachts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 28

Jessica Chastain/Instagram

Chaplin makes a warm and fuzzy flight companion for Jessica Chastain en route to Cannes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 28

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus loves to spoil her pets, but the since-deceased Bubba Sue got particularly A-list treatment, traveling to glam locales and posing for the cover of Paper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 28

Lindsay Vonn/Instagram

Whether slopeside, in hotels or in the air, Lindsay Vonn lets you keep up with her globe-trotting pups Lucy, Leo and Bear on the envy-inducing Instagram account VonnDogs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 28

Katy Perry/Instagram

Another photogenic pup who is never far from mom’s side: Katy Perry’s dog Nugget, who appears in her next music video.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 28

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Look for Olivia Munn’s dogs Chance and Frankie to log tons of frequent flier miles in their own seats – just one of the many ways the actress treats her Instagram-famous pooches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 28

Glenn Close/Instagram

Glenn Close’s dog content on Instagram is almost as iconic as her dog Pip herself, who accompanies her on jets, to film sets and even to red carpets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 28

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski’s dog and travel companion Colombo is a model in his own right.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 28

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

Donnie Wahlberg’s dog Lumpy may be a travel diva – as the singer noted, he requested a rename of his private jet to the “Blockhead Rocket” before taking off.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 28

Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Before Chelsea Handler’s beloved dog Chunk died in 2018, he made the skies a little friendlier by bringing his “good boy” vibes along for the ride.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 28

Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

Finn makes one fetch-ing travel companion for his obsessed dog mom Amanda Seyfried, who brings him everywhere from the beach to talk shows.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 28

Harley gives owner Kate Upton a run for her money in the “sidewalk modeling” department.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.