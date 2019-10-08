For noted cat lady Taylor Swift, home is where her cats are, which is why Meredith Grey makes a purr-fect travel companion.
The VIPs in Chrissy Teigen’s life, her French bulldogs, get priority boarding onto the jet.
Also getting first class treatment in flight? Oprah’s pup Luke, who was captured by Oprah’s pal Gayle King getting a calming snuggle from his A-list dog mom.
Lady Gaga knows how to make a memorable entrance, so it makes sense that her pup Asia would arrive in style as well.
Andy Cohen has said he has a “great life” with his rescue pup Wacha – and that includes bringing him as copilot on all his glam adventures.
That’s haute! Paris Hilton brings her chihuhua Diamond Baby on all her glittery vacations.
Having loved her dog Sammie so much she cloned her, it’s no surprise Barbra Streisand insists on bringing her dogs Scarlet and Violet (the clones) and Fanny (their cousin) everywhere she goes – in this case, on a tuk-tuk tour in Europe.
Another musician who travels the world with her canine entourage,Ariana Grande, totes pup Toulouse along backstage, to hotels and even to Vogue shoots.
Lisa Vanderpump’s Pomeranian Giggy has such a high-flying lifestyle, he’s practically become a star in his own right.
Joe Jonas once told PEOPLE his dogs “have probably traveled more than most of my friends,” as evidenced by this shot of wife Sophie Turner disembarking from a jet in Miami with her new golden retriever puppy in tow.
Flying can be ruff, but Ice-T and Coco’s pups Maximus and Alexis are seasoned jetsetting pros.
Olivia Palermo knows the recipe for a good Instagram is equal parts exotic location and adorable animal.
How well-traveled is Kaitlyn Bristowe’s pup Ramen? He’s got a whole Instagram dedicated to his adventures – including lazy summer boat floats.
Tennis star Anna Kournikova’s ace travel companion? Her beloved pup, who accompanied her to her “home away from home,” Alegranza Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Lady Gaga’s dog Gustav makes for a pretty cute flight crew.
Designer Valentino Garavani and his pug seem to share a love of sunbathing on yachts.
Chaplin makes a warm and fuzzy flight companion for Jessica Chastain en route to Cannes.
Miley Cyrus loves to spoil her pets, but the since-deceased Bubba Sue got particularly A-list treatment, traveling to glam locales and posing for the cover of Paper.
Whether slopeside, in hotels or in the air, Lindsay Vonn lets you keep up with her globe-trotting pups Lucy, Leo and Bear on the envy-inducing Instagram account VonnDogs.
Another photogenic pup who is never far from mom’s side: Katy Perry’s dog Nugget, who appears in her next music video.
Look for Olivia Munn’s dogs Chance and Frankie to log tons of frequent flier miles in their own seats – just one of the many ways the actress treats her Instagram-famous pooches.
Glenn Close’s dog content on Instagram is almost as iconic as her dog Pip herself, who accompanies her on jets, to film sets and even to red carpets.
Emily Ratajkowski’s dog and travel companion Colombo is a model in his own right.
Donnie Wahlberg’s dog Lumpy may be a travel diva – as the singer noted, he requested a rename of his private jet to the “Blockhead Rocket” before taking off.
Before Chelsea Handler’s beloved dog Chunk died in 2018, he made the skies a little friendlier by bringing his “good boy” vibes along for the ride.
Finn makes one fetch-ing travel companion for his obsessed dog mom Amanda Seyfried, who brings him everywhere from the beach to talk shows.
Harley gives owner Kate Upton a run for her money in the “sidewalk modeling” department.