Celebrity Pet Halloween Costumes You Need to Get Your Paws On

These four-legged stars have out-shined their owners with their adorable Halloween looks
By Diane J. Cho
October 31, 2019 04:24 PM

1 of 8

Ginger & Mary Ann

Aubrey O’Day‘s two pups decided to get political with their Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump costumes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Popeye

Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria dressed her baby boy Santiago in Halloween costumes this year, so there was no way she was going to leave her “doll” of a pooch out of the fun.

3 of 8

Pepper

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen can’t handle just how handsome her bulldog, dressed as Woody from Toy Story, is, and we can’t either!

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Artie

Mario Lopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez‘s dog totally blends in with the Lopez kids, and their Saved by the Bell reboot costumes, with his own chameleon coverup.

Advertisement

5 of 8

Vestry

Kevin Love/Instagram

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love‘s pup-turned-lion pulls off her luscious mane beautifully.

6 of 8

Finn

Amanda Seyfried/Instagram

Amanda Seyfried‘s very good boy is 100 percent that witch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Lou

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram. Inset: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon‘s bully is here to save the day!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.