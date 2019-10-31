Celebrity Pet Halloween Costumes You Need to Get Your Paws On

Ginger & Mary Ann
Aubrey O’Day‘s two pups decided to get political with their Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump costumes.
Popeye
Eva Longoria dressed her baby boy Santiago in Halloween costumes this year, so there was no way she was going to leave her “doll” of a pooch out of the fun.
Pepper
Chrissy Teigen can’t handle just how handsome her bulldog, dressed as Woody from Toy Story, is, and we can’t either!
Artie
Mario Lopez‘s dog totally blends in with the Lopez kids, and their Saved by the Bell reboot costumes, with his own chameleon coverup.
Vestry
Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love‘s pup-turned-lion pulls off her luscious mane beautifully.
Finn
Amanda Seyfried‘s very good boy is 100 percent that witch.
Lou
Reese Witherspoon‘s bully is here to save the day!