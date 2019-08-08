Remembering the Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2019

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness revealed on Instagram that his cat died after falling out of an open window while Van Ness was sleeping.

“I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you,” he wrote on Aug 7. “I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay.”

The star ended his note by asking, “Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”