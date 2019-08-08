Remembering the Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2019

Bug
Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness revealed on Instagram that his cat died after falling out of an open window while Van Ness was sleeping.
“I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you,” he wrote on Aug 7. “I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay.”
The star ended his note by asking, “Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”
Graham
Ed Sheeran shared the news that his cat died after being hit by a car. The singer posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the small kitty standing on top of his guitar, alongside a broken heart emoji on August 1.
Liberty Shaw, the girlfriend of Sheeran’s manager, Stuart Camp, confirmed the news on her Instagram, writing, “Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car. We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun.”
Dolly A.
Exes Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston said a final goodbye to their German shepherd on July 28. Although they did not reveal her cause of death, the two shared photos from the ceremony they held to lay their beloved dog to rest.
“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔,” Theroux captioned the photos. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”
“‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful … is the dog — faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest,” he went on, concluding with, “Rest In Peace Dolly” along with the hashtags, “#adoptdontshop” and “#rescuedog.”
Waldo Picasso
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Alaskan Klee Kai tragically died on July 24 after being struck by a car in N.Y.C. The pup broke free of his leash and ran out into the street before an oncoming car hit him.
The distraught couple took two days to report the “freak accident” to the New York Police Department because of how upset they were, according to TMZ.
To honor their dog’s life, the married couple got matching tattoos of the sweet pup’s face.
Waldo was Jonas and Turner’s second dog together. The first is their dog Porky Basquiat.
Nash
“Rest In Peace, our Sweet dog, Nash,” Reese Witherspoon wrote on April 28 on Instagram of her family dog who died. “Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven,” she added alongside a beautiful shot of her late pooch standing in a garden.
Magnus
Chris Pratt’s 700lb pig died two days after falling ill, the actor shared on Instagram on April 25.
“RIP ‘Magnus’ Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago,” he began his farewell note. “This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We’ll miss him.”
In true Pratt style, the actor continued his note with a bit of humor, writing, “He had the biggest nuts of any mammal I’d ever seen in person. I’ll miss seeing those bowling ball size testicles waggle to and fro as he rooted for hazelnuts in the hay. #farmlife 😢🙏♥️✝️”
Maui
Ashley Tisdale mourned the death of her dog by posting a heartbreaking tribute on June 21 to share how special she was to her and husband Christopher French.
“I don’t even know how to say this,” Tisdale began. “This pain is the worst pain I’ve ever felt. Maui was my soulmate, the connection was unlike any other. She didn’t care who I was and what I did, she just loved me unconditionally.”
The star ended her post by writing, “I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench. I can’t stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal but know you are always a part of me and one day we will be together again. My angel. My heart #Maui.”
Tisdale also held a funeral for her late dog.
Lenny
Sir Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell said goodbye to their 10-year-old foster dog, whom they rescused from a high-kill shleter, just five days after bringing him home.
After thinking that Lenny had “kennel cough,” a kind of upper respiratory infection, Ozell brought their dog to the veterinarian and learned that Lenny had contracted pneumonia. Ozell detailed her experience with Lenny and his illness in a lengthly Instagram post on June 27, which ended with the moment she was told she had to let him go.
“I got down on the floor of Lenny’s space, and met his sweet old cataracts gaze,” she wrote. “I kissed his big gorgeous mocha noggin, scratched softly behind his ears, and stroked his velvet snoot. I told him over and over how loved he was, and I held his paw.”
Stewart and Ozell fostered Lenny from Los Angeles-based dog rescue Wags and Walks, which has matched pets with stars like Paris Jackson and Tom Brady.
Bella
“I know that time on this earth is a gift, but sometimes those gifts leave us too soon,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on Instagram on May 21 of her Bernese mountain dog who died. “Bella you were truly the sweetest, kindest, most loving dog and friend. And while I don’t think six years with you was nearly enough, I’m grateful to have had you in my life. I love you 💔 #bernesemountaindog.”
Burma
Eight months after Sen. John McCain passed away at age 81 from stage four brain cancer, his daughter Meghan McCain announced in an Instagram post on April 8 that his Chesapeake Bay retriever died.
“Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further…our dog Burma was my fathers birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him,” she wrote. “She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs. The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member. I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad. 💔”
Chico
The Legally Blonde Broadway star and Chihuahua died on March 11. He was 14.
Chico played Elle Woods’ trusty pup Bruiser from 2007 to 2008 and then toured for more than a decade until he retired in 2017.
Eveie
LeAnn Rimes revealed on February 7 that her dog died after being attacked by a coyote. The singer felt helpless as she witnessed the vicious attack and cancelled three of her concerts following Eveie’s death.
“Eveie, I know you can hear us when we say ‘You were and always will be our angel,” she wrote on Instagram. “We Love you beyond, beyond. Rest well and we’ll see you again when we ourselves leave this earth plane to join you in the vast field of consciousness.’ ❤️💔”
Poochie
Less than two weeks after adopting their 18-year-old rescue dog, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline announced on February 20 that their Aussie mix died.
“My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away,” Caroline wrote on Instagram. “He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept! Thank you @proverbs1210animalrescue for giving our family the opportunity to love this sweet dog.”
Grumpy Cat
The Internet sensation died on May 14. She was 7.
Grumpy’s caretakers Tabatha Bundesen, her brother Bryan, and daughter Crystal announced the sad news in a tweet, which said, “We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat. Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunetly became too tough for her to overcome.”
The tweet continued to say that she “passed away peacefully” in the arms of her mom, Tabatha.
Grumpy, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, rose to fame on Reddit in 2012 and become a star who was loved by other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Seth Meyers and Andy Cohen.
Boo
Jake
Sofia Richie said her final farewell to the Richie family dog through an Instagram post on January 6.
“Jake became our angel today,” she wrote alongside a black and white video of her and Jake bonding. “No words can describe how much he meant to me. I will forever miss him 💔”