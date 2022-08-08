People.com Lifestyle Pets 'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker' Helps a 'Fun' and 'Wild' Family Find a New Rescue Puppy Member Christy Carlson Romano host Celebrity Pet Matchmaker's second season, which is sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and is available exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 10:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Celebrity Pet Matchmaker and Christy Carlson Romano are finding pets the perfect homes. After helping Todd and Betsy meet the ideal, playful young dog in its first episode, the second season of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker — sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and exclusively airing on PEOPLE's digital platforms — is back to assist another group of animal lovers. For episode two, Romano, the host of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker season two, returns to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, to help the Hyde family — mom Claire and her three kids Lydia, Layla, and Jackson — find a puppy. "They are looking for a third dog, which tells me they must really love animals," Romano says at the start of the episode, available to watch above. Christy Carlson Romano Helps Couple Looking to Add More Fun to Their Lives Find the Perfect Dog While Claire admits during the show that her family's life is "wild" and "chaotic" with three kids and two dogs — Yoshi and Freya — the Hydes share that they chose to add a puppy to their "fun" family after mourning the loss of another pet. "There was definitely a void in our home," Claire says of why the family decided to adopt again after the death of their dog Arrow. To fill the hole left behind by Arrow, the Hydes came to Celebrity Pet Matchmaker looking for a large breed, high-energy, loyal puppy. In the episode, the family meets three adorable puppies before choosing the dog that is the best fit for them. To see which pup the Hydes pick, watch the new episode of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker above. Enter Your Adopted Dog in the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest The PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program helps make pet adoptions like those in Celebrity Pet Matchmaker possible by supporting the life-saving work of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and other rescues and shelters. Since 2008, the foundation has fought to end pet homelessness and foster adoptions by awarding over 5,700 grants. See how you can help at pedigreefoundation.org. Celebrity Pet Matchmaker season two is available exclusively on PEOPLE.com, with a new episode arriving each Monday through August 22.