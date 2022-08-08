'Celebrity Pet Matchmaker' Helps a 'Fun' and 'Wild' Family Find a New Rescue Puppy Member

Celebrity Pet Matchmaker and Christy Carlson Romano are finding pets the perfect homes.

After helping Todd and Betsy meet the ideal, playful young dog in its first episode, the second season of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker — sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and exclusively airing on PEOPLE's digital platforms — is back to assist another group of animal lovers.

For episode two, Romano, the host of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker season two, returns to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, to help the Hyde family — mom Claire and her three kids Lydia, Layla, and Jackson — find a puppy.

"They are looking for a third dog, which tells me they must really love animals," Romano says at the start of the episode, available to watch above.

While Claire admits during the show that her family's life is "wild" and "chaotic" with three kids and two dogs — Yoshi and Freya — the Hydes share that they chose to add a puppy to their "fun" family after mourning the loss of another pet.

"There was definitely a void in our home," Claire says of why the family decided to adopt again after the death of their dog Arrow.

To fill the hole left behind by Arrow, the Hydes came to Celebrity Pet Matchmaker looking for a large breed, high-energy, loyal puppy.

In the episode, the family meets three adorable puppies before choosing the dog that is the best fit for them. To see which pup the Hydes pick, watch the new episode of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker above.

The PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program helps make pet adoptions like those in Celebrity Pet Matchmaker possible by supporting the life-saving work of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and other rescues and shelters. Since 2008, the foundation has fought to end pet homelessness and foster adoptions by awarding over 5,700 grants. See how you can help at pedigreefoundation.org.

Celebrity Pet Matchmaker season two is available exclusively on PEOPLE.com, with a new episode arriving each Monday through August 22.