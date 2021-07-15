Andrea Barber Helps a Couple Find Their 'Lifelong Friend' In Latest Episode of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker

The Fuller House star helps connect families with the perfect furry pal to adopt in the new series, exclusively on PEOPLE

Andrea Barber is continuing on her quest to unite families seeking pets with their paw-fect match.

The Fuller House star, 44, hosts the third episode of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker, a new four-part series sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and streaming exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms. In the series, Barber takes viewers inside the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California and helps families find their newest furry addition to their family.

In the third episode that airs on July 14, Barber meets Heather and Matt, a couple who have been together for four years and just moved into a new house near the beach with their first dog Motley. The couple is looking to expand their furry family with an energetic, bigger dog that can join Matt on runs.

Motley, the couple's first dog, is a terrier dachshund mix, weighs about 10 pounds, and is about five and a half years old with a calm demeanor. They love her, and want a dog that's high-energy and a little bigger, but who will seamlessly fit into the dynamic they have with Motley.

Barber then brings out three dogs for the couple to meet: Logan, a Greyhound mix, Ruckus, a Labrador Retriever and Indo, an Australian Shepherd/Blue Heeler Mix. The couple learns a bit about each pup and gets to spend some time with them before making the difficult decision about who to bring home. (You'll have to tune in to see who gets adopted!)

Heather and Matt brought home one pup, but there are thousands of shelter dogs at Helen Woodward and more that are still waiting for their forever family. These dogs are supported through the PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program that strives to support organizations and nonprofits that seek to rescue and place dogs in loving homes.