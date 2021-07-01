Watch Andrea Barber Help Rescue Dogs Find Fur-Ever Homes on Celebrity Pet Matchmaker

The Fuller House star takes viewers into the Helen Woodward Animal Center to help real-life families find their paw-fect match with adorable rescue pups

Andrea Barber wants every animal to have a furry tail ending.

The Fuller House star, 44, hosts the new show Celebrity Pet Matchmaker, sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and launching exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms July 1.

The actress teamed up with the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California for the four-part series, working to place rescue dogs into fur-ever homes with real-life families. Barber takes viewers inside the nonprofit animal center, where "people help animals and animals help people," to help folks find their paw-fect match. (Okay, we'll stop with the puns now!)

In the first episode, Barber meets Carlos, Angela and Marissa Ramos, who are seeking a companion for their beloved dog Aria, who has been part of their pack for two years. A recent visit to the vet revealed a shocking find: Unbeknownst to the family, Aria had a bullet in her leg.

Looking to adopt a smaller, male dog to be Aria's best buddy, Carlos admitted that the pooch was "daddy's little girl" as she stuck by his side during their "match meeting" with Barber.

"I was so moved hearing Aria's story, and I think I have a pretty good understanding of the kind of dog you're looking for," Barber told the couple. "I would love to intro you to three dogs, and I'm hopeful that one of them will be Aria's perfect companion."

From there, Barber brought out Taro the Labrador Retriever, Rico the German Shepherd mix, Zorro the Pointer mix as prospective pets – and Aria was enchanted.

Though the Ramos family ultimately only took one dog home (and you'll have to watch to find out which one!), through its grant program, the PEDIGREE Foundation supports the work that the Helen Woodward Animal Center (and other organizations like it) does to rescue and rehome all the dogs in its care.