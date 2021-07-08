The Fuller House star helps families find their perfect pup in the new series, available exclusively on PEOPLE

Watch Andrea Barber Help a Couple 'Turn the Page' with a New Rescue Dog on Celebrity Pet Matchmaker

Andrea Barber is helping another lucky family find their paw-fect match!

The Fuller House star, 44, returns for a second episode of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker, a new four-part series sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and streaming exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms. As host, Barber takes viewers inside the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, where she helps match rescue dogs with loving families.

In the new episode, which airs Thursday, July 8, Barber introduces viewers to James and Mark, a couple who have been together for 20 years and are already parents to three dogs. Barber tells us they are "looking to add a fourth to their pack of three" before quipping, "sounds like a Full House to me!"

The couple's dogs — Doug, Theo and Pippi — have "big personalities." Barber's first order of business? Asking the couple what sort of personality will mesh best with their brood.

Matt and James reveal they're ideally seeking a male puppy that's not too rambunctious, and Barber quickly picks out three pups that she thinks "might be a perfect match."

The actress then brings out the three sweet pooches in turn: Walter, a Shepherd/Hound mix, Grunion, a Husky/Shepherd mix and Jackson the Shepherd mix.

Each of the dogs quickly forms a special connection with the pair, prompting James to exclaim, "This day is a dream come true and it's also a nightmare, because I get to meet all these puppies and I only get to take one!"

"What do you do when two of them pick you?" wonders Matt.

Speaking about how their dogs have helped them get through the challenges of the pandemic over the past year, James, who is a theatre director, says that in some of the darker moments, the dogs "sort of demanded that we open the curtains and go outside." In deciding to adopt a fourth, they're hoping to "turn the page" and "spice up the house a little bit."

After spending some time with each of the dogs, the couple make their decision — and you'll have to tune in to see which of the adorable pups they picked!

After one week of acclimating their new pup, James shares that it feels "like he's always been here. The three other dogs are really just welcoming him into the pack, and the trio has now become a fantastic foursome."

While the pair have provided one lucky pup with a new home, the remaining dogs at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are supported through the PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program, which aims to further the mission of organizations and nonprofits that rescue and rehome dogs.