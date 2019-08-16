What's the Buzz? These Celebrities Are Part-Time Bee Keepers!

Jennifer Garner
Is there anything Jennifer Garner can’t do? As the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm baby food, the mom-of-three was inspired by her kids to start keeping bees. “We had a book about beekeeping and then my daughter just got really into it,” the actress told Jimmy Kimmel. “I thought, ‘Why can’t we have bees?’ Bees are in trouble. Everyone should have a hive of bees.”
Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers
The bassist for The Red Hot Chili Peppers started his own apiary in 2015 in an effort to help revive the honey bee population.
Martha Stewart
Would you expect anything less of Martha Stewart? The lifestyle guru practices beekeeping on her farm in Katonah, New York. Not only does she get delicious honey, she says that the bees are responsible for her thriving garden. She even gave her fans a beekeeping tutorial!
Morgan Freeman
The man with a voice as smooth as honey is a fan of making his own! The actor converted his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a bee sanctuary in 2014.
Scarlett Johansson
Johansson was reportedly gifted a hive from Samuel L. Jackson back in 2009. “Scarlett was always talking about how the bees were dying and the planet was going to die,” her Avengers costar said.
Jon Bon Jovi
It’s my hiiiiiiiive, it’s now or never! The rocker reportedly keeps bees on his New Jersey farm.
Pope Francis
Holy moly, that’s a lot of bees! The head of the Catholic church was gifted eight beehives (that’s more than 500,000 bees) that he keeps at the pontifical farm of Castel Gandolfo.
Michelle Obama
While serving as First Lady, Michelle Obama kept a beehive in her organic White House vegetable garden. Obama even jarred some of the honey to give as gifts to international dignitaries. We’re not saying that the bees are responsible for world peace, but we’re also not not saying it.