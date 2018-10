Pigs! Lemurs! Kinkajous! Meet the Celebrities with Unconventional Pets

One of Clooney’s most famous relationships in the ‘90s was the one he shared with Max, his 300-pound potbellied pig. “You get a lot of grief from people when you sleep with a pig,” Clooney once told the press. “But I always say, ‘Love me, love my pig.’ What can I do?” When the pig passed away in 2006 at the impressive age of 19, the actor shot down suggestions that he might get another, telling USA Today, “I think Max covered all my pig needs.”