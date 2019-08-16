Celebs to the Rescue: 9 Stars Who Have Adopted Their Pets

Jonathan Van Ness
August 17 is Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ annual national pet adoption campaign. On this day, pets at more than 1,400 partner shelters across the country and Puerto Rico will be offering waived and reduced pet adoption fees. It’s an easy way to become a rescue pet parent like these animal-loving stars.
Read on to see which of your favorite celebrities have saved a furry life, and learn about where you can do the same during Clear the Shelters at cleartheshelters.com.
Van Ness recently adopted two kittens from a Philadelphia animal rescue. The Queer Eye hairstylist named the pair Genevieve and Matilda.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
The country couple recently adopted a pup and quickly realized that life is “better with a dog.”
Taylor Swift
Swift fell in love with her kitty costar from her “ME!” music video, and when she found out the feline, named Benjamin Button, was up for adoption, she pounced on the opportunity to bring him home.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
The longtime couple adopted Lucho, a Doberman, from the Friends for Life Rescue Network in July.
“If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option,” Mendes wrote in her Instagram post introducing Lucho.
Lauren Conrad
In June, while many of Conrad’s costars from The Hills prepared for the reboot of the show, Conrad chose to adopt a dog to join her “pack.”
Hilary Duff
The Younger star announced in February that she adopted a little alpaca named Ivan. The baby animal is staying on a farm with friends, until Duff has a farm of her own.
Katherine Schwarzenegger
The newlywed is so in love with her rescue dog Maverick, she wrote a children’s book, called Maverick and Me, about the joys of adopting a pet.
Dierks Bentley
Bentley decided to become a dog dad during a visit to Today. The country singer became smitten with one of the adoptable pups in the show’s “DOGust 1st” segment. Bentley brought the canine home and named him Goose.
Kelly Clarkson
Clarkson, who recently adopted a dog from an adoption program at one of her concerts, is celebrating rescue pets everywhere by hosting the Clear The Shelters TV special.
Clear The Shelters will reveal how many pets were adopted through the program this year in the 30-minute special hosted by Clarkson. The special will air on NBC stations beginning Aug. 23 (check local listings).