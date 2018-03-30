In an Instagram caption, the Schitt's Creek star made a compelling case for rescuing rather than buying a pet:

"I adopted Redmond when he was four years old. He had been mistreated and abandoned at an adoption fair in Los Angeles. Finding him was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. If you are looking for a pet, first make sure you’ve thought it through and that you have the means to care for them properly, THEN please please please consider adopting. There are so many animals just waiting for a better life. #cleartheshelters"