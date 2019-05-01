Clare Dunn
The singer was at a East Coast stop on the 2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour when she came across Conner’s picture on Instagram. The special needs pit bull quickly captured Dunn’s heart.
“I completely believe in love at first sight. When I saw Conner’s face come across my Instagram feed, I knew with all my heart I had to help him, especially after I read that he’d be put down this week because he’d been passed over by shelter visitors and had some medical issues,” the “My Love” singer told PEOPLE. Since Conner was at a shelter in California, Dunn hopped on an early morning flight and traveled nearly 3,000 miles to adopt the canine.
“He is the sweetest pup. He immediately crawled into my lap and nuzzled me — it’s like he knew I was there to rescue him, and I’m so happy I did. Welcome to the family, Conner!” Dunn said.
Taylor Swift
And then there were three! Swift recently added another feline to her kitty clan. The singer adopted Benjamin Button from the set of her music video for her new single “ME!”; as Swift put it, “He literally looked at me like, ‘Adopt me, please!'” The kitten joins Meredith and Olivia as one of the luckiest pets in all of pop music.
Hilary Duff
Duff is now mom to two kids and one alpaca: The Younger star recently introduced the baby farm animal to her fans on Instagram. The alpaca is currently living on a farm but will join Duff’s family once they are ready to be “farm people.”
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook
Noted animal lovers Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated Valentine’s Day with something extra snuggly: The couple adopted a puppy named Blueberry to add to their animal family.
Natalie Morales
Morales is the mom of a canine athlete! The TV star met Obi the shelter pup during a Puppy Bowl segment on Access Hollywood Live, fell in love with the canine and adopted him in February.
Kylie Jenner
It can be hard to keep all the Kardashian pets straight, especially given Jenner’s enthusiasm for adding more. Her most recent addition is a precious adopted puppy named Wesley. Jenner introduced the puppy to her Instagram followers in February, telling fans the pup was a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix.
Luke Bryan
Bryan and his wife Caroline made sure to give a senior shelter dog the best life possible. The couple adopted 18-year-old Poochie in February, after spotting the aging canine on Facebook. Poochie only lived with Bryan for just over week before dying, but the country singer and his family made sure those days were special and full of love.
Patrick Stewart
After his devoted relationship to foster dog Ginger (who found a great home) in 2017, Stewart decided his was ready to care for another rescue dog. The actor is now fostering a “terribly sweet and so so good” pit bull mix named Emma.