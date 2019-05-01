The singer was at a East Coast stop on the 2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour when she came across Conner’s picture on Instagram. The special needs pit bull quickly captured Dunn’s heart.

“I completely believe in love at first sight. When I saw Conner’s face come across my Instagram feed, I knew with all my heart I had to help him, especially after I read that he’d be put down this week because he’d been passed over by shelter visitors and had some medical issues,” the “My Love” singer told PEOPLE. Since Conner was at a shelter in California, Dunn hopped on an early morning flight and traveled nearly 3,000 miles to adopt the canine.

“He is the sweetest pup. He immediately crawled into my lap and nuzzled me — it’s like he knew I was there to rescue him, and I’m so happy I did. Welcome to the family, Conner!” Dunn said.