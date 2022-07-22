Salmonella Outbreak Affecting Kids Traced to Small Turtles Sold Online, CDC Investigation Finds

Fifteen people in 11 different states have reported an illness connected to the outbreak; five of those individuals have been hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has linked a nationwide Salmonella outbreak to small turtles sold illegally online.

In its investigation notice, published on Thursday, the CDC stated that the outbreak is linked to turtles with shells less than four inches long sold through online stores.

According to the notice, federal law bans selling and distributing turtles less than 4 inches long as pets, but the sales continue online, at flea markets, and roadside stands.

The CDC also noted that pet turtles of any size could carry Salmonella in their droppings, even if they appear healthy and clean. Salmonella from turtle droppings can spread to other turtles, tank water, and objects that the turtles carrying Salmonella touch. A human can pick up Salmonella from a turtle by touching turtles carrying the bacteria — or something those turtles have touched — and then ingesting the Salmonella by accidentally touching their mouth or food before washing their hands.

According to the CDC's investigation, 15 people have reported illnesses connected to the Salmonella outbreak linked to small turtles; five individuals have been hospitalized. The CDC added that sick people range in age from less than one year to 59 years, with a median age of 7.

According to a map showing where those affected by the current outbreak live, the bacteria has spread to 11 different states, with two reported cases in Washington, one case in Florida, and another case in Massachusetts. Other states with reported cases are Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The timeline of infections shows cases connected to the outbreak appearing from January 3 to June 24. No deaths have been reported.

Tiny Turtles Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The CDC noted in its investigation that the number of people sickened by the outbreak is "likely much higher" than the cases reported.

"This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella," CDC concluded.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, and cramps. The CDC recommends that people who experience severe symptoms such as a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving, and excessive vomiting should go to the hospital.

As part of the investigation into the current Salmonella outbreak, state and local public health officials are interviewing sick people about the animals they came in contact with in the week before they got ill.

According to the report, of the nine people interviewed, eight reported touching turtles and of the seven people interviewed about the size of their turtle, six reported contact with a pet turtle with a shell less than 4 inches long.

In addition, of the seven people interviewed about where they purchased their turtles, six reported purchasing their small turtles from online retailers.

