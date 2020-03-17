People Can't Get Enough Photos of How Cats Are Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

While self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic can get lonely, many people are looking to their pets to keep them company during this tumultuous time.

Not only do animals offer a source of comfort, but many pet owners — particularly cat owners — have found their furry friends to be a source of comic relief.

As cats are already pros at social distancing, it wasn’t long before #QuarantineCats turned into a trending term on Twitter, prompting cat owners around the globe to share pictures of how their felines are coping in isolation.

Here are some of the most adorable — yet extremely relatable — #QuaratineCat moments:

#QuarantineCats Ripley and Cassie understand the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/W7Bb0WeauG — Jean Connell (@JeanConnell9) March 16, 2020

In case you need something happy today, here are two #quarantinecats on a v important conference call. pic.twitter.com/if4ubUSbKl — Kaitlin Boldt (@boldtkaitlin) March 16, 2020

Cricket requested that I panic buy his gravy treats. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/FRUFx4yEaa — des (@desbleedsteal) March 16, 2020

Little bro is working from home and wanted his cat to look more "professional" when he appeared in the webcam during team (video) meetings so he bought him a set of ties. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/WvgOD9FYUJ — Munya (@WanderinVoyager) March 16, 2020

We must look after our humans. They have the ability to open treat packets. #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/XrqsEAwhkT — Princess Pebbles (@PebblesPuss2014) March 17, 2020