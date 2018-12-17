Rescue Kitten Saves Diabetic Mom's Life Twice, Wins Rescue $5,000

Pets are natural caregivers, but Merrick the rescue has a little more nurse in him than most animals.

Reeka Carnline adopted the sweet, gray cat from Austin Pets Alive not long after she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Even though she wasn’t looking for a pet kitty, Carnline told The Petco Foundation that she felt drawn to the kitten.

“I was instantly head over heels for that boy from the moment I saw him, and we brought him home when he was just 8 weeks old. Merrick quickly became such a momma’s boy, and always has to be by my side. And then something unexpected happened,” the owner said.

After living with Carnline and her husband for a few months, Merrick began to detect when Carnline’s blood sugar was falling too low — a drop that can be deadly for those with Type 1 Diabetes. Without any training, Merrick began alerting Carnline when her blood sugar dropped to a dangerous level — specifically at night, when Carnline was asleep and less likely to notice the signs of a drop herself.

“He cries, and he licks and nibbles my lips, ears, and nose until I wake up,” the owner told the Petco Foundation.

Oftentimes, Carnline is able to wake herself up when her blood sugar drops, but on at least two occasions, Merrick’s urgent attention has saved Carnline’s life.

“Merrick has literally saved my life, twice, when my levels dropped dangerously low and I was unable to wake myself. He went and woke my husband, who was then able to give me the medication I needed to bring up my blood sugar,” Carnline added.

Merrick is also there when Carnline needs to be saved from a bad mood. According to the owner, the cat is a great cuddler, who is happy to provide extra snuggles when Carnline is recovering from fluctuations in her blood sugar levels.

Because of Merrick’s loyalty and life-saving skills, Carnline sent the cat’s story to the Petco Foundation annual Holiday Wishes campaign. Each year, the Petco Foundation accepts entries from pet owners on how having a rescue pet has changed their lives. Those chosen by the foundation, receive grants to give to an animal welfare organization of their choice.

Carnline and Merrick received one of the 51 Holiday Wishes grants given out this year. The pair won a $5,000 grant, which they gave to Merrick’s rescuers, Austin Pets Alive. Overall, the Petco Foundation gave out $755,000 in grant awards through Holiday Wishes this year.

From now until Dec. 19, animal lovers can vote for the Holiday Wishes “People’s Choice Award” by visiting the campaign’s website and choosing their favorite winning story (including Merrick’s). The top five, which will be announced on Christmas Day, will get the chance to receive additional grant gifts from $5,000 to $25,000.