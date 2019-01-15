A studio apartment in San Jose, California, has some unconventional tenants.

Landlord David Callisch found himself renting out the studio unit behind his San Jose home to two cats – Tina and Louise – for $1,500/month, the local CBS affiliate reported.

“It’s quirky isn’t it? I never planned for this to happen,” Callisch told the outlet. “People love their pets, they’re part of their family, so I wanted to help out my buddy.”

That buddy is Troy Good, reported the New York Post, who is just trying to keep the peace between his daughter’s cats and fiancée’s dog – the pets didn’t get along well according to CBS – while his daughter, Victoria Amith, is away at college. Good pays the $1,500 rent each month for the cats. The studio is also equipped with an Apple TV.

According to The Mercury News, the cats are getting a good deal in pricing, reporting that most rents in the area are usually just under $2,000/month.

“It’s not in a public space, it’s in someone’s backyard,” Amith, who described herself as a “cat lady,” explained to CBS. “Because there’s obviously a huge housing issue in the area, and I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, this is taking away the housing.’ “

Amith went on to explain that it’s just a temporary solution until she is able to find a place of her own after finishing up her school year.

While Callisch does say he feels guilty about wasting the living space on animals, it was simply a “weird thing that happened” and he wanted to help his friend out.