Cats in Sinks

Check out these kitties who found a cool and quiet place that’s just the right size for a cat nap!
By People Staff
Updated May 11, 2009 07:37 PM

1 of 15

JAZZ

Jazz loves to relax in the cool sink on a warm day, says Nancy Chow (Naneki).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DAISY

“Daisy used to only drink out of the faucet,” says Stacy Schebler (stacyh12). “Now that I’ve broken her of the habit, she feels the need to reminisce in the sink.”

3 of 15

OSCAR

To Oscar, the bathroom sink is more than a comfortable bed. It’s a stage! He puts on a crowd-pleasing performance in the morning while his family gets ready. “He loves to be brushed and fawned over,” says Rebecca Slattery (MotorCityBecca) of Baltimore.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

CHESTER

Chester of Alpharetta, Ga., loves the good life, which he celebrates with lots of animal friends in the house of Lauren Elder (Tgilauren930).

Advertisement

5 of 15

STARY

“Stary refuses to drink out of the dog’s dish,” says Cyndal Cummings (mitzydog). “So whenever I wash my hands she is always right there wanting a drink.”

6 of 15

KRAMER

Kathryn McCall (Kathryn27) says this is Kramer’s favorite spot. Doesn’t he look like he knows the lighting is flattering for taking his picture there?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ROCKET & FRENCHMAN

Rocket (left) and his brother, Frenchman, both love the sink, says Jenn Weaver (JenniferWeaver) of Lake Forest, Calif. “As kittens, both boys would fight over who got to sleep in the sink,” she says. “Many times, they simply would squeeze in together.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

REX

“Rex wrestles faucet…who wins?” asks Cherish Celetti (cnc740). We do! Great picture!

Advertisement

9 of 15

STELLA

This cat is shameless when it comes to dominating sinks, says Rita-Anne Provenzano (Reet318) of Philadelphia. “Stella was laying claim to the sink in our new powder room.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

MOGLY

“I couldn’t find Mogly for a while, says Renee Klaas (rlklaas) of Milwaukee, “but eventually stumbled upon him napping in the sink. He briefly glanced back up at me before falling back asleep.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

RED

Ashley Hawkins’ (ashley27) two brother cats, Red and Sox, have matching names, but opposite personalities. Laid back Red loves to lounge, she says. “Red loves sitting in the sink and getting in my way when I go into the bathroom….as this picture shows!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

V8 & GlLORY BE

Brother and sister V8 and Glory Be love the sink for many reasons. First, it’s where they hang out with mom Jennifer Compton (jenmcomp). But, she says, they’re also fascinated with the sink itself: “They love to see, hear, and drink the water coming out of the sink!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

BRISTOW

Jamie Saunders (SydBrisMom) of Louisville, Ky., says she forgot to close the bathroom door and found “my beautiful 15-pound boy all curled up and comfy in the sink.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

GNOCCHI

“His entire life, Gnocchi has loved bathroom sinks,” says Angela Matusik (angelam) of New York, N.Y. “Not only does he nap in them, but he also loves it when you offer him fresh tap water, in your hands.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

GEENA

Denise Zentz (Doenee) of Fort Atkinson, Wis., adopted Geena, an exotic shorthair, about a year and a half ago and was surprised to hear her one night in the sink.

Want more cats with attitude? Check out our gallery of tough cats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff