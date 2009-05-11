Cats in Sinks
JAZZ
Jazz loves to relax in the cool sink on a warm day, says Nancy Chow (Naneki).
DAISY
“Daisy used to only drink out of the faucet,” says Stacy Schebler (stacyh12). “Now that I’ve broken her of the habit, she feels the need to reminisce in the sink.”
OSCAR
To Oscar, the bathroom sink is more than a comfortable bed. It’s a stage! He puts on a crowd-pleasing performance in the morning while his family gets ready. “He loves to be brushed and fawned over,” says Rebecca Slattery (MotorCityBecca) of Baltimore.
CHESTER
Chester of Alpharetta, Ga., loves the good life, which he celebrates with lots of animal friends in the house of Lauren Elder (Tgilauren930).
STARY
“Stary refuses to drink out of the dog’s dish,” says Cyndal Cummings (mitzydog). “So whenever I wash my hands she is always right there wanting a drink.”
KRAMER
Kathryn McCall (Kathryn27) says this is Kramer’s favorite spot. Doesn’t he look like he knows the lighting is flattering for taking his picture there?
ROCKET & FRENCHMAN
Rocket (left) and his brother, Frenchman, both love the sink, says Jenn Weaver (JenniferWeaver) of Lake Forest, Calif. “As kittens, both boys would fight over who got to sleep in the sink,” she says. “Many times, they simply would squeeze in together.”
REX
“Rex wrestles faucet…who wins?” asks Cherish Celetti (cnc740). We do! Great picture!
STELLA
This cat is shameless when it comes to dominating sinks, says Rita-Anne Provenzano (Reet318) of Philadelphia. “Stella was laying claim to the sink in our new powder room.”
MOGLY
“I couldn’t find Mogly for a while, says Renee Klaas (rlklaas) of Milwaukee, “but eventually stumbled upon him napping in the sink. He briefly glanced back up at me before falling back asleep.”
RED
Ashley Hawkins’ (ashley27) two brother cats, Red and Sox, have matching names, but opposite personalities. Laid back Red loves to lounge, she says. “Red loves sitting in the sink and getting in my way when I go into the bathroom….as this picture shows!”
V8 & GlLORY BE
Brother and sister V8 and Glory Be love the sink for many reasons. First, it’s where they hang out with mom Jennifer Compton (jenmcomp). But, she says, they’re also fascinated with the sink itself: “They love to see, hear, and drink the water coming out of the sink!”
BRISTOW
Jamie Saunders (SydBrisMom) of Louisville, Ky., says she forgot to close the bathroom door and found “my beautiful 15-pound boy all curled up and comfy in the sink.”
GNOCCHI
“His entire life, Gnocchi has loved bathroom sinks,” says Angela Matusik (angelam) of New York, N.Y. “Not only does he nap in them, but he also loves it when you offer him fresh tap water, in your hands.”
GEENA
Denise Zentz (Doenee) of Fort Atkinson, Wis., adopted Geena, an exotic shorthair, about a year and a half ago and was surprised to hear her one night in the sink.
