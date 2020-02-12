Catherine Zeta-Jones Introduces New Puppy Named Taylor After Father-in-Law's Passing

There’s a new addition to Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ family!

The actress, 50, announced on Monday that she has welcomed a new puppy into her home, sharing the dog’s name along with a video montage of the pooch on Instagram.

“Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world,” she captioned the clip, which features the cute canine doing various activities — including sleeping in his bed and playing fetch — set to the tune of “The Teddy Bear’s Picnic.”

In a separate comment, the Oscar winner confirmed that Taylor is a maltipoo — a crossbreed between a maltese and a toy poodle.

News of Zeta-Jones’ puppy comes almost a week after the death of her father-in-law, legendary movie star Kirk Douglas.

The Hollywood icon died at the age of 103, Zeta-Jones’ husband and Kirk’s son Michael Douglas confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he wrote in a moving statement. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true,” the Behind the Candelabra star concluded. “Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Image zoom (left to right) Michael Douglas, Anne Buydens, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kirk Douglas Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Following the Hollywood icon’s passing, Zeta-Jones also shared a touching tribute to her father-in-law.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek. “I miss you already. Sleep tight…”

The late actor was laid to rest by his family members on Friday, just two days after his death.

The ceremony was attended by friends and relatives, including his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, as well as his three surviving sons: Michael, Peter and Joel.

On Sunday, two days after attending her father-in-law’s funeral, Zeta-Jones let her followers know just how much she, and her entire family, have appreciated the outpouring of love.

“Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk,” she wrote on social media alongside a black-and-white photo of her husband Michael, 75, and his father.

“My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all ❤️,” she added alongside the image, which was taken at the late actor’s milestone birthday.