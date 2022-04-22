Jinx the black cat, who is a hit on TikTok with over 735,000 followers, will become the first-ever temporary pet mayor of Hell, Michigan

California Cat With Big, Endearing Eyes and Wonky Feet Will Become Temporary 'Mayor of Hell'

Jinx is set to become the new ruler of Hell as the first-ever temporary pet mayor of Hell, Michigan.

When Mia, Jinx's owner, made a joke on social media imagining her cat's run for president, she didn't expect the feline to find political power. To her surprise, someone mentioned the town of Hell, Michigan, where you can pay to become mayor for a day, as reported by MLive Michigan.

The program is a staple in Hell, located a little over 20 miles from Ann Arbor. For $100 a day, anyone, including humans and now animals, can become the official "Mayor of Hell."

According to the program's website, a full-day term includes "horns, T-shirt, mug, badge, wallet card, property ownership in Hell along with dirt from Hell, proclamation certificates for being Mayor and for being impeached, your name all over Hell, and, of course, Mayorial duties!"

For those looking for a smaller rule, Hell also offers a program with an hour-long tenure as mayor, where participants receive "both certificates and the mug."

Jinx the cat, who lives with her owner in California, is known for her oversized eyes and wonky feet.

"I rescued Jinx in 2018 and I wasn't even looking for a cat," Mia told MLive. "I came home early from a football game. I was supposed to be home much later. I heard meowing in my backyard and discovered her. She was super tiny, only about 3 weeks old."

As Jinx grew, Mia said she noticed her new kitten appeared to be a little different.

"She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn't get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet. She doesn't have a condition and the vet says she's healthy. She just has these birth defects. She's also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago," Mia added about her furry friend.

Jinx's unique features and sweet personality have helped her amass over 735,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 on Instagram.

Jinx will become Hell's first-ever pet mayor and rule over the town from a distance this Sunday.

Mia plans to livestream the cat's run as mayor of Hell via Jinx's Twitch page at around 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The live stream will also include a big announcement from Jinx to viewers.

"We love our in-person and distant mayors," said Reverend Vonn of Hell, who will swear Jinx in via proclamation over the phone. "They get to have one Helluva fun day and at the end of it, will receive the dreaded phone call to be impeached."