Darren the Cat Is Still Hoping for a Home After 8 Years at a Wisconsin Animal Shelter The shelter says Darren is "a big, handsome fellow who enjoys basking in the sun and the finer things in life" By Brandon Livesay Published on April 13, 2023 04:22 PM Photo: Petfinder Meet Darren, a fluffy couch potato no one has wanted to adopt for eight years. The cat is still looking for a forever home after living most of his life at the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society in Wisconsin. The shelter's manager, Cat Arbegust, said Darren is a shy boy who arrived at the shelter as a stray, with the aptly-named manager telling WMTV the large tabby has been living in their sanctuary with other cats that tend to be fearful. "He might not be a lap cat; he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat," Arbegust said of Darren. Darren's adoption page describes his characteristics as "gentle, curious, quiet, independent, couch potato, dignified" and mentions, "he's a big, handsome fellow who enjoys basking in the sun and the finer things in life. What a Hunk!" Rescue Saves 'Healthy' Senior Cat Brought in to Be Euthanized for Peeing Outside the Litter Box The adoption page photoshoot shows he truly enjoys lounging about, preferably somewhere close to a sunny window. Petfinder Darren's vaccinations are up to date. He is neutered, and his adoption fee is covered. The shelter says he would be good in a home with other cats and is house-trained. To inquire about adopting Darren — or to sponsor a homeless animal — visit the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society's webpage.