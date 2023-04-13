Darren the Cat Is Still Hoping for a Home After 8 Years at a Wisconsin Animal Shelter

The shelter says Darren is "a big, handsome fellow who enjoys basking in the sun and the finer things in life"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 13, 2023 04:22 PM
Darren the cat who has been at a shelter for 8 years
Photo: Petfinder

Meet Darren, a fluffy couch potato no one has wanted to adopt for eight years.

The cat is still looking for a forever home after living most of his life at the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society in Wisconsin.

The shelter's manager, Cat Arbegust, said Darren is a shy boy who arrived at the shelter as a stray, with the aptly-named manager telling WMTV the large tabby has been living in their sanctuary with other cats that tend to be fearful.

"He might not be a lap cat; he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat," Arbegust said of Darren.

Darren's adoption page describes his characteristics as "gentle, curious, quiet, independent, couch potato, dignified" and mentions, "he's a big, handsome fellow who enjoys basking in the sun and the finer things in life. What a Hunk!"

The adoption page photoshoot shows he truly enjoys lounging about, preferably somewhere close to a sunny window.

Darren the cat who has been at a shelter for 8 years
Petfinder

Darren's vaccinations are up to date. He is neutered, and his adoption fee is covered. The shelter says he would be good in a home with other cats and is house-trained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To inquire about adopting Darren — or to sponsor a homeless animal — visit the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society's webpage.

Related Articles
Plato the Dude dog
California Hero Dog Who Located 62 Lost Pets for Free Has Medical Bills Covered by His Community
demi moore
Demi Moore Submits Her Chihuahua Pilaf for Guinness World Records' Shortest Dog Title
dog that looks like Snoopy from Peanuts.
Snoopy Look-alike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle Is Winning the Hearts of the Internet
Bow Wow Weddings
Friends Create Wedding Planning Service for Dogs So Pups Can Attend Their Owner's Big Day Stress-Free
Pearl the Chihuahua Named World's Shortest Dog by Guinness World Records
Tiny Chihuahua About the Size of a Dollar Bill Rightly Earns Record for World's Shortest Dog
Mystery animal in texas park
Texas State Park Uncovers Identity of 'Mystery Animal' After Asking Internet for Help
East River coyote
Police Rescue 'Distressed' Coyote from East River in New York City
Coco the Rescue dog treated in rare case of alcohol addiction and withdrawal after owner dies
Rescue Dog Recovers from Alcohol Addiction After Owner's Death, Animal Charity Shares
Alligator on Texas beach
Massive Alligator Surprises Texas Beachgoers by Leaving Fresh Water to Sunbathe Oceanside
lulu the cat up for adoption
Rescue Saves 'Healthy' Senior Cat Brought in to Be Euthanized for Peeing Outside the Litter Box
Closeup on Velella Velella sitting on sand after washing up on shore.
'Millions' of Jellyfish-Like Creatures Set to Wash Up on California Beaches
Rescue Dog to Become Service Animal
Dog Who Walked Home Alone After Owner's Death in Hit-and-Run Will Train to Be a Service Animal
LAPD News: (Pursuit Update): On April 7, 2023, around 12:12 p.m., Southeast officers initiated a pursuit of a wanted suspect in connection to an attempted murder/carjacking that occurred on March 26, 2023, in the area of 101st Street & San Pedro Street.. Credit: LAPD
Puppy 'Miraculously' Survives Being Thrown Out of a Car Window During Police Chase in L.A.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: James Oliver Cromwell attends HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
James Cromwell Helps Save a Baby Pig From Slaughter — Which He Names Babe!
dog mom adopts kitten
Rescue Dog Mom Starts Nursing Abandoned Kitten Brought into Shelter After Pleading to Meet the Cat
drew barrymore tidy cats
Drew Barrymore 'Never Gets Bored' Caring for Her 7 Pets: 'I Love Seeing Animals' [Exclusive]