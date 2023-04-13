Darren the Cat Is Still Hoping for a Home After 8 Years at a Wisconsin Animal Shelter

Meet Darren, a fluffy couch potato no one has wanted to adopt for eight years.

The cat is still looking for a forever home after living most of his life at the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society in Wisconsin.

The shelter's manager, Cat Arbegust, said Darren is a shy boy who arrived at the shelter as a stray, with the aptly-named manager telling WMTV the large tabby has been living in their sanctuary with other cats that tend to be fearful.

"He might not be a lap cat; he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat," Arbegust said of Darren.

Darren's adoption page describes his characteristics as "gentle, curious, quiet, independent, couch potato, dignified" and mentions, "he's a big, handsome fellow who enjoys basking in the sun and the finer things in life. What a Hunk!"

The adoption page photoshoot shows he truly enjoys lounging about, preferably somewhere close to a sunny window.

Petfinder

Darren's vaccinations are up to date. He is neutered, and his adoption fee is covered. The shelter says he would be good in a home with other cats and is house-trained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To inquire about adopting Darren — or to sponsor a homeless animal — visit the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society's webpage.