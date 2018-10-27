Actual Cat Walks the Catwalk in Turkey and Paws at the Models — Watch the Adorable Video

The haute couture on display during the Vakko ESMOD International fashion show at the Emaar Square Mall in Istanbul, Turkey, this week didn’t seem to impress a white and grey cat, who invaded the catwalk to put on a show of its own.

Attendees caught the feline on camera as it plopped itself on the runway to clean itself.

Unfazed by the models walking around it, the cat stayed focused on its task, occasionally swatting at those who passed by.

Eventually, the cat picked up and walked down the runway itself, much to the delight of the audience.

One attendee captured the moment on camera, posting the video on Instagram on Thursday, and it was quickly shared by fans — including Jessica Seinfeld, who posted the video on Friday. “This is fashion!” she wrote in the video’s caption.

It’s unclear how the cat made its way into the spotlight.

“Everybody was in shock,” fashion designer Göksen Hakkı Ali told The Dodo.

Asked if the animal had a future in fashion, Hakkı Ali admitted it can’t be ruled out. “Maybe,” she said, laughing. “Why not?”