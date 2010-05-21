Cat-wabunga! Feline Loves Paddle Boarding
SMOOTH SAILING
Owner Rob Van Wegan gently paddles Oscar around on one of their early-morning trips. On their first trek, Van Wegan says he lifted his cat onto the board. “He didn’t complain or show any intention of jumping off,” he says. “So I paddled away from the jetty.”
AT THE READY
Oscar, in his spot toward the front of the board, assumes the pounce position. Van Wegan says his water-loving kitty regularly scoops prawns out of the water with his paw. But he won’t eat them raw – he insists on carrying them inside to be microwaved. That’s one finicky feline!
SOFT STEPS
Since his first outing, Oscar hasn’t needed help getting on the board. “He gets on by himself, but in his own good time,” Van Wegan says. The little guy is so comfortable with the board, that sometimes he’ll sit on Van Wegan’s feet and let his tail drag through the water.
BACKTRACK
While he generally stays still, Oscar did accidentally slip into the water once. Van Wegan grabbed him back up, then paddled them both home. When they arrived, “Oscar jumped off and began preening himself like nothing had happened,” Van Wegan remembers.
CHILLED OUT
Break time! Though most cats hate the water, Oscar seems to really enjoy it. “He purrs loudly during his baths and in the summer,” Van Wegan says. “And he likes to lay in the water on the first or second step of our swimming pool and watch us swim.”
For more on Oscar, click here!