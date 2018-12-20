Cat, Whose Owner Paid $19,000 for a Kidney Transplant, Dies at 18 a Year After the Pricey Surgery

After a long life and a triumphant fight involving a $19,000 kidney transplant, Stanley the cat has used up all of his nine lives.

The Maryland kitty, belonging to Betsy Boyd, was sadly put to sleep on Friday a year after his surgery due to internal complications, The Baltimore Sun reports. He was 18.

“Stanley was the most important friend I’ve ever lost, and he’s a family member,” Boyd told the newspaper. “I really love him on the level that I love my parents, husband, my children.”

Stanley reportedly became increasingly ill over the last few weeks and was being treated by various veterinarians, Boyd told The Sun.

Stanley after the kidney transplant Courtesy Betsy Boyd

Last week it was discovered Stanley had contracted peritonitis, a life-threatening condition that inflames the abdomen. Because of his previous medical history and age, vets advised Boyd to avoid further treatment for her cat, The Sun said.

Even though Boyd went to extreme lengths to keep her feline friend alive previously, the Baltimore native knew it was best to put her beloved pet to sleep.

“It was such a hard decision,” Boyd told the newspaper. “I believe he would have suffered more if we hadn’t done that… I will miss him so much.”

Courtesy Betsy Boyd

Stanley made headlines last year after he underwent the almost $20,000 kidney transplant surgery, given to him by homeless donor cat Jay, who Boyd adopted as part of the donor agreement.

Though Boyd earned just $46,000 annually as a part-time writing professor, she didn’t hesitate to pay the hefty cost in transplant-related expenses.

“Stanley loves me as much as any human being has ever loved me and I love him the same way,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I want him around.”

Boyd first adopted Stanley as an eight-week-old kitten and he was by her side through ups and downs including breakups, marriage to husband Michael (a freelance journalist and stay-at-home dad to their 3-year-old twins), fertility struggles and pregnancy. He even was the inspiration for the cat character in her new book.

Stanley the cat Courtesy Betsy Boyd