Cat Detained for Smuggling Drugs Escapes Sri Lankan Prison

Cats are known for being sneaky and mysterious, but one feline has taken these stereotypical traits to a whole new level.

A cat in Sri Lanka escaped prison after being found with two grams of heroin, two SIM cards, and a memory chip hidden in a plastic bag tied to its collar, the Daily Beast reports, citing local newspapers.

The drug-smuggling cat was likely trained by the same traffickers implicated in a recent case involving an eagle that was found transporting drugs in a suburb of Sri Lanka’s capital city, Colombo.

Police detained the cat after discovering the drugs, hoping it would lead them to the human drug smugglers but the animal got out of its holding room and escaped the prison through a fence when prison guards came to feed it, according to the Daily Beast. Police are not searching for the cat following its escape.

Twitter users hilariously reacted to the news of the cat’s escape, photoshopping felines onto various TV posters, including Prison Break and Narcos.