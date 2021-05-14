Cat Survives Jumping from the Fifth Floor of a Burning Apartment Building: 'Perfect Landing'

The complex fire was limited to one apartment and no injuries were reported — cats included

A fortunate feline survived an apartment complex fire by jumping out of a fifth-floor window and landing safely on its feet.

On Thursday, Chicago Fire Department personnel shared a video on social media of the blaze they recently responded to at an apartment complex located in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Midway through the clip, a black cat appears in one of the building's open windows, briefly sticking its front paws out before deciding to make a daring jump. Onlookers can be heard gasping as the animal falls down the side of the building.

The video ends with the courageous cat miraculously landing on a patch of grass on all four paws and then bouncing once before running away from those nearby.

The cat was not injured, fire department spokesman Larry Langford told The Guardian, noting that the cat later tried to find its owner.

"It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in," he said.

"Nine lives for a cat that jumped from a fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!" the city's fire department wrote on Twitter alongside the video of the cat's nervy leap.

Many social media users quickly reacted to the cat cashing in one of its nine lives to escape the fire.

"Perfect landing :)," one user tweeted as another said, "Wow!!! One down 8 to go," referring to the popular myth about cats having nine lives.

Meanwhile, another commentator couldn't believe the ordeal was even real. "Am I the only here who thinks there's no way this could be real?" they wrote.