TSA Officers Discover Pet Cat Stowing Away in New York Luggage After Unusual X-Ray

"We're letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find," the TSA wrote online about the sneaky feline officers found in a checked bag leaving New York's JFK airport for Florida.

By
Published on November 23, 2022 02:07 PM
cat in suitcase
Photo: Getty

A group of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and an X-ray machine saved the day at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport by detecting a cat that someone unknowingly packed into a checked bag.

The furry find occurred on Nov. 16, according to the TSA, and involved a piece of luggage heading from New York to Florida on a Delta flight. Officers searched the bag containing the feline after the suitcase set off an alarm at a JFK checked baggage screening point, The Washington Post reported.

TSA agents examined the X-ray to see what set off the alarm and found the unmistakable outline of an animal inside the piece of luggage. They opened the bag and found a live orange cat tucked inside.

The TSA confirmed its "hiss-toric find" on social media Tuesday, sharing several photos from the incident on Twitter. The pictures show an x-ray of the luggage containing the cat — where the pet's outline is easy to spot — and a shot of orange fur peeking out of the suitcase's zipper.

"We're letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, 'Come on meow!'" the TSA tweeted with the photos.

TSA agents contacted the cat-infested bag's owner and discovered the feline did not belong to them. The cat is a roommate's pet that somehow snuck into the luggage.

"Traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household," TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein posted on Twitter Tuesday.

It "was implied" that the furball saw the open suitcase and jumped in without the traveler seeing it, Farbstein added to NBC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the outlet, the TSA agents saved the cat from heading into the plane's cargo hold. The bag's owner missed their flight to Florida helping the cat safely return home from the airport and flew out the following day to start their trip feline-free.

Related Articles
gun in a raw chicken
Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Away luggage travel bags
The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2022
carry on luggage
The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2022
Best Dog Pens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The 8 Best Dog Pens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Underseat luggage group shot
The 6 Best Underseat Luggage of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Travel Pillows of 2022
The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
PEOPLE Tested Best Weekender Bags
The 8 Best Weekender Bags of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
This image provided courtesy of Massport, shows Rowdy the Cat, after being captured on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Logan Airport in Boston. The cat has been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago. Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook that the 4-year-old black female cat looks great and the family can't wait to be reunited. The family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army when Rowdy escaped her cage upon landing.
Cat Lost in Boston Airport Found After Evading Capture for 3 Weeks: 'I'm Kind of in Disbelief'
PEOPLE Tested toiletry bags
The 7 Best Toiletry Bags 0f 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Dog Crates of 2022 for Every Type of Pooch
We Found the 7 Best Dog Crates of 2022 for Every Type of Pooch
Best White Noise Machines of 2022
The 9 Best White Noise Machines of 2022
Tory Lanez Rolling Stone LIVE: Big Game Experience
Tory Lanez Detained at Las Vegas Airport After TSA Finds 'Large' Amount of Marijuana: Report
Kids Gift Guide
The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Louis Tomlinson visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm After N.Y.C. Concert, Shares X-Ray Photos
The Best Gifts for Men
41 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For