Cat Loves Stealing Shoes — So His Owner Made a Facebook Group to Return Neighbors' Footwear

"This tiny little cat drags me home one, two, three shoes. Every night!!" said the pet's owner

This Pennsylvanian cat has devoted himself to a life of thievery — but his owner is making amends for the feline's petty crimes.

Earlier this month, BJ Ross of Altoona, Pennsylvania, created a Facebook group to address one of her pet cat Jordan's habits: stealing other people's shoes. According to WTAJ, the six-pound, black-and-white kitty's nightly routine consists of going out, nabbing some shoes from the neighbors, and then returning home with the stolen goods — so he's amassed a sizable collection of filched footwear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ross, however, hopes to get the shoes back to their respective feet with the help of her Facebook group, in which she posts images of the stolen shoes for neighbors and community members to claim.

The social media forum now has almost 3,000 members keeping an eye on Jordan's burglary activity.

"If y’all know my cat Jordan. Y’all know he loves to bring me home shoes!!!!!" wrote Ross in the description of the Facebook group, titled simply "Jordan." "Yes you read it. This tiny little cat drags me home one, two, three shoes. Every night!!"

"Last year," Ross continued, "he brought me dead mice, live snakes, dead and live birds, garbage including an empty chip bag and a rubber glove. This past January I started noticing shoes would show up in my yard. I thought nothing of it and would throw them away. As this progresses over the months, my mom suggested I keep the shoes to find the owners."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Ross explained that she has placed a tracking device on Jordan to track the pet's nighttime routes, documenting the cat's journey from house to house on the hunt for unattended flip-flops, high-tops, and sneakers.

"Well. 37 shoes later, I have no idea where he gets them. I put a gps tracker in him last night and thought..... he deserves his own group!!!!" she wrote. "Thanks for following Jordan. Let’s make him famous!!!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Here's How You Can Help Cats During the Pandemic — According to Cat Expert Jackson Galaxy

The cat owner also installed a security camera in her family's backyard to capture Jordan sneaking out on camera — and they've seen the feline hop a fence with a shoe in his mouth. "I knew it was him, but that kind of solidified that it was really him," Ross told WTAJ of seeing Jordan bring a shoe home in the footage.