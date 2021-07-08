Psst! This Scratching Post for Cats Is Selling Out Thanks to a Secret Amazon Coupon

A good way to prevent furniture damage, the ASPCA notes, is to give cats something appropriate for their claws like a scratching post — such as this scratching mat that doubles as an end table. It features a metal frame, a rounded top, and a detachable sisal scratching mat that connects to the top with hook and loop strips, and it can be configured in three ways using the included clips. As a scratching post, the top is connected vertically to the frame with the sisal mat facing outwards, but to turn it into a side table, all you have to do is clip it onto the frame horizontally with the sisal mat facing down.