“I did break down and cry because I thought about all of the years I lost from her,” the owner said

Cat Reunited with Owner 15 years After the Then-Kitten Went Missing: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

A cat and her owner had a "very emotional" reunion after 15 years apart.

The feline, Brandy, and her owner, Charles, were separated in 2005 just months after she was adopted as a kitten.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, they were reunited after the Los Angeles County animal shelter in Palmdale and the company that microchipped Brandy called Charles on the number that was, luckily, still registered to him.

"It's amazing. I think it's unbelievable," he told the Associated Press.

Charles added, "I saw her, I picked her up and she started to purr and it was very emotional. It was nice to have her in my arms again. I did break down and cry because I thought about all of the years I lost from her."

The cat owner revealed Brandy disappeared after she went to the backyard one afternoon. Despite efforts to find the kitten, she couldn't be located.

Image zoom Credit: AP/Shutterstock

When he got the call that his cat had been found, Charles admitted he "was skeptical," but knew that "the microchip wouldn't lie."

"I thought, must be a mistake. Maybe there's a 1-in-a-million chance it's Brandy. But after 15 years, it's highly unlikely," he told AP.

Brandy was in rough condition when the pair reunited, having been malnourished with harmfully long nails. "She basically weighed as much as when she was a kitten," Charles said.

RELATED VIDEO: Dogs Reunite with Owner After 9-Month Deployment

Charles wasn't able to personally care for Brandy again because he has two younger cats and lives in a one-bedroom apartment, but his sister, who lives nearby, took in the cat.