Elderly Cat Returns Home After Being Lost for 13 Years

The cat came back!

After going missing in 2005, Boo, a tabby cat now 17 years old, finally returned home to owner Janet Adamowicz in Harrogate, England, reports LAD Bible.

Boo was found 40 miles away in Pocklington — and Adamowicz could not believe her good fortune.

“I got a call on Thursday to say I had a cat missing,” Adamowicz told LAD Bible. “I said ‘I don’t think I do, they’re both here,’ but they said, ‘We’ve looked on the system it says you own a cat called Boo.’ ”

“I thought it was weird, but I couldn’t believe it when I got to the vet and they had her there — and she still remembered me,” Adamowicz added.

When Boo was lost at the age of 4, her owner put missing posters up around the area and even put an ad in the local paper. After a year, Adamowicz lost hope and adopted two new cats, Ollie in 2008 and Tessie in 2014.

To Adamowicz’s luck, a woman took Boo to Wicstun Vets in York after noticing the cat lurking around the neighborhood for a few weeks.

Upon her arrival, Boo seemed to be in good health despite some minor dehydration.

“We don’t know how she got all those 40 miles, it could have been many number of reasons. She has done well as a 17-year-old cat to last that long as a stray cat — it really is remarkable,” Adamowicz said.

The vets at Wicstun Vets used microchip data from 2001 to track down Boo’s owner.

“Somehow she has traveled over 40 miles from home, she might have done that last week or 13 years ago,” a spokesperson at Wicstun told LAD Bible.

There wasn’t a “dry eye in the building” when Janet reunited with her four-legged friend after so many years, said the vets, adding, “All thanks to a microchip implanted 17 years ago and keeping details up to date.”