Cat Lovers Are Obsessed With This Cozy $16 Hoodie’s Pet Pocket

Cat lovers, we just found the purrrrfect piece for cuddling with your fur baby.

Pet parents and Amazon shoppers love this hoodie with a cozy pouch designed to hold your furry friend, calling it the “best purchase ever” and “a must-buy for every cat fanatic in your life.” The under-$16 sweatshirt comes in five colors, all of which feature several fun feline-inspired details and an oversized pocket with room for your cat.

Cats will love the feel of the fleece-lined pouch as well as the pom-pom tassels that double as entertainment, while you’ll appreciate its super soft material, removable pocket lining for easy washing, and thumb holes to keep you arms and hands warm. It’s an easy (and comfy!) way to bond with your pet whether you’ve had them for years or just adopted a new one. No wonder hundreds of pet owners love it and gave it a five-star review.

“Crazy cat lady status achieved,” one reviewer wrote. “This is amazing. Not only do I get to carry my kitties around in a soft cuddly pouch, I get to look like a cat, haha. The details on this are just the best — the hood has little ears, and the sleeves have paw prints and thumb holes so you can channel your inner kitty. I’m literally obsessed with this thing. It would work for a small dog or even guinea pig, too.”

“I absolutely love this hoodie,” another reviewer chimed in. “This hoodie has everything — it even has a really soft, fuzzy insert in size the pouch that can be removed and replaced for easy washing. This would be a hilarious gift or just a fun treat for all you crazy cat lovers.”

And while its details make it ideal for cats, other small pets like dogs (up to 14 pounds or so) and even rabbits can enjoy it, too. “I was still a little worried that it was going to be cheap and poor quality — it absolutely is not,” one owner wrote. “I have a five pound Yorkie who fits in it perfectly. It is so adorable [and] it fits perfectly — I can’t say enough good things about this sweatshirt.”

There’s also a similar sleeveless option that features the same roomy pocket for those who live in warmer climates. Reviewers recommend sizing up for both the snug-fitting sweatshirt and sleeveless hoodie to ensure there’s enough room for you and your pet. We have a feeling even the most reclusive cats won’t be able to resist this cozy piece.