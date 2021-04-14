Make it clear to others who your cat's "person" is with this hoodie set for felines and their humans

Cat Owners and Their Felines Can Now Get Matching Hoodies so Everyone Knows They're Best Friends

The world of matching pet and owner outfits continues to expand to new and wonderful places.

Now, just in time for Mother's Day, Cat Person is offering a limited edition hoodie set for felines and their people that is purr-fect for the proudly kitty obsessed.

Cat Person is a cat care company dedicated to strengthening the bond between humans and their felines through their products — and this hoodie set lets cat owners show that special relationship off.

The set features two hoodies: a black hoodie for humans (available in sizes S-XXXL) that features the words "Cat Person" across the front and a smaller black hoodie for felines (available in small and medium sizes) that has the word "Cat."

Both 100% cotton hoodies are available for sale individually on CatPerson.com, with the human version on sale for $45 and the cat hoodie costing $25. Shoppers can also purchase the matching set together and get a $10 discount on the total price.

Cat and Owner hoodies Credit: Courtesy of Cat Person

The idea of wearing matching clothes with your cat is exciting, but Cat Person cautions owners should be gentle and respectful when attempting to dress their felines.

"All cats are different. While some don't mind the occasional fashion show, we cannot guarantee your cat will allow you to dress them in this attire," Cat Person shared on the website.

Cat and Owner hoodies Credit: Courtesy of Cat Person

Cats that don't mind wearing clothes can expect to be included in a cascade of Instagram photos because when a feline and their owner put on this comfy hoodie set, the results are too adorable not to share.