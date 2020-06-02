Cat That Went Missing Ten Years Ago is Reunited With Her Owner — But Needs Medical Help

A cat that has been missing for 10 years has finally reunited with her owner

Georgia Tsatsaris of Chadstone, Australia, said her beloved cat, Mishka, went missing in 2010 after she left her in an outdoor enclosure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, last week, Tsatsaris says she received a call from Port Melbourne Vet telling her that a stray cat who was fighting to survive had been brought into their facility by a construction worker in the city, according to the Herald Sun.

Upon checking the microchip, the clinic discovered that the cat was Mishka.

"When I saw her looking so defeated and bony, I just broke down. She doesn't look anything like she used to and I couldn't even pick her up, she was so emaciated," Tsatsaris told the outlet.

"I have no idea what she's been through which breaks my heart but when I went to see her for the first time, I said her name and she let out a soft meow as she curled up to me and rubbed her face against my cheek," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Tsatsaris was told her cat would need extensive medical care for a severe upper respiratory infection. Unfortunately, that care can be costly.

"She has been living on the streets for a very long time and now she requires 24-hour care to fight the infection and to gain weight to finally come back home, to live her remaining years in a warm, loving home," the cat owner shared on a GoFundMe page set up by a close friend to help offset those costs.

As of Monday, Tsatsaris was able to put a pause on the fundraising page, as she was able to reach her goal and cover Mishka's current medical costs.