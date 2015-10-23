Cat Missing Over a Year Returns to Owner, Double His Size

Yoda is back — sorry, Star Wars fans, not that Yoda.

A cat that went missing 16 months ago, after slipping through a locked cat flap, has returned to his owner, Catherine Lang, according to Scotland’s Edinburgh Evening News — and now there’s more of him to love. The News reports that the cat is double the size he used to be.

“I was absolutely distraught, I hung up posters, posted leaflets through people’s doors – I did everything in my power to get Yoda back,” said Lang of the missing feline. “People actually started noticing me in the street and asked if I’d found him yet.”

The cat would find his way back to his owner via the Lothian Cat Rescue, who discovered him wandering the streets near an industrial estate.

It turns out pity prompted the cat to gain extra pounds, said a spokeswoman for the rescue, “Yoda had been hanging around the industrial estate in Loanhead and had been trying to get into some of the offices. Some of the workers felt sorry for him and had been feeding him.”

A microchip would trace the cat back to Lang, who brought home two more cats in Yoda’s absence. When she was reunited with her long lost friend last week, she couldn’t believe his size. “When I left him at my friend’s last year, he was thin. He is about four times the size of my new cats,” she says.