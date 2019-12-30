Two Years After Disappearing During Hurricane Irma Florida Cat Gets Holiday Reunion with Owner

Image zoom

It’s a Christmas miracle … a few days late.

On Dec. 27, Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they helped reunite a missing cat with her owner.

According to the post, Eva the feline disappeared two years ago during 2017’s Hurricane Irma. No one, except Eva the cat, knows what the feline was up to between the day she went missing and Dec. 24, 2019.

On Christmas Eve, Eva turned up at one of the sheriff’s office’s district headquarters, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Not wanting this little cat to spend the holidays alone, deputies took her to a vet to get her checked out, and to hopefully get her placed in a home. They soon discovered that Eva already had a home.

The vet found that Eva had a microchip loaded with her owner’s contact information. Deputies reached out to Eva’s owner and arranged a reunion between the owner and her long lost pet.

“Eva is now living in luxury,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook of how the reunion went.