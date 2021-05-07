A cat named Flea was rescued by firefighters in the U.K. after a dog helped sound the alarm

Cat Missing for 10 Days Saved from the Bottom of a Well After Dog Hears Her Cries

Cats and dogs may have their differences, but that doesn't mean they can't help each other out in times of need.

On Tuesday, the U.K.'s Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports that a local cat named Flea was stuck at the bottom of a 20 ft. well, authorities said.

The cat's owner, Freya Hill, told the BBC that a nearby dog was the first to hear the feline's cries — and that the canine helped alert nearby homeowners.

According to Hill, who lives across the road from where Flea was eventually found, the nearly 1-year-old cat had been missing since April 24.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to climb down into the well and spot the cat "who had managed to climb onto a small ledge," the fire and rescue service said in a social media statement. Using cat food, the fire crew coaxed Flee off the ledge and reunited her with her owners.

As for what may have happened to her cat, Hill told the BBC that her cat is "over-friendly with people."

"She does have a habit of jumping into cars and wanting to go for a walk. She is just over-friendly with people and will follow them," Hill said.

Fortunately, Flea is doing alright after her harrowing rescue — and although she was hungry, the cat acted like "nothing happened" after returning home.

"She's definitely trying to use up one of her nine lives," Hill told the BBC, going on to thank everybody involved with her rescue.