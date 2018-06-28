WATCH: This Cat Just Saw a Snake for the First Time and They Are Shook

Do you remember the first time you saw a snake? I don’t! But this cat is certainly going to remember the moment for as long as their feline brain will allow.

This bamboozling encounter between reptile and cat occurred at the melting pot of the domestic pet world: the vet’s office.

While on a visit to the doctor, the gray-and-white kitty spotted the bold-colored snake slithering around on a nearby table. As the video shows, a quick glance wasn’t enough for this cat. With the world as they knew it shattered by the realization that there are creatures out there that walk around on NO LEGS (!!), the feline had to get up on his hind paws for a better look.

Taking in the full view of the snake, the cat only becomes more confused by what its eyes are beholding.

Bottom line: This cat is shook. The hamster back at home is not going to believe this.